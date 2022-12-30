Columbus tops Grand Island Senior High in dual

The Grand Island Senior High wrestling team fell short in a few close matches in its dual against Columbus.

The Class A, No. 5 Discoverers (NEBwrestle.com) won six matches that were won by decisions (matches decided by 1-7 points), while the Islanders won only two.

That was the difference as Columbus pulled out a 36-24 win over Grand Island Friday at GISH.

“Those close wins were the difference maker in the dual,” Discoverer coach Adam Keiswetter said. “There were a lot of close battles.”

GISH coach Joey Morrison said even though the Islanders fell short in those matches, he was proud of those effort.

“We had our chances in a few of those matches but we just didn’t get them done, but our kids really battled in those matches,” Morrison said. “There were a lot of dogfights in this dual.”

Grand Island’s Riley Bishop started the dual with a 1-0 win over Levi Cerny at 106 pounds. He scored an escape with 1:49 left of the second period for the match’s only points. Blake Eddy scored a forfeit win to put the Islanders up 9-0.

But Columbus came right back as Brenyn Delano scored a 1-0 win over Madden Kontos at 120, then an Adrian Bice pin at 126 tied the dual at 9-all.

At 132, Ryker Booth broke a 4-all tie with an escape with 1:15 left in the match to score a 5-4 win over Latenn Braithwait to put the Islanders up 12-9.

Morrison said he was happy with how Bishop and Booth found a way to win their matches.

“Those two kids really wrestled tough in their matches,” Morrison said. “They found ways to get the job done.”

But Columbus won the next four matches by decisions to go up 21-12.

Caydn Kucera won a 5-3 decision over Cristian Cortez at 138, while Jaden McFarland earned a 4-2 win over Gavin Pedersen at 145. Jaeston Delano scored a takedown with five seconds left to defeat Alex Dzingle 3-2 at 152.

Tyler Zwingman won a 7-2 decision over Andrew Pittman at 160. That was followed by a Kasen Grape forfeit victory at 170 to put the Discoverers up 27-12.

“Those were tough battles that we were able to come a way with wins,” Keiswetter said. “Those guys wrestled great, especially Jaeston. He’s a freshman that continues to get better.”

Hudson Oliver pinned Cody Cuba in 0:19 to help the Islanders cut the deficit to 27-18, but Columbus won the next two matches to take control. Liam Blaser defeated Justyce Hostelter 10-7 at 195 and Carter Fedde pinned Emanuel Cantero in 0:43 at 220.

Zachery Pittman got a win for the Islanders at 285 as he pinned Bryson Huey in 5:46 in the final match of the dual.

Morrison said he always enjoys battling the Discoverers. He added that he liked what he saw from the Islanders during their first dual since the Flatwater Fracas.

“It’s always great to dual Columbus because they always have great wrestlers,” Morrison said. “They have a great team and are very well coached.

“But I thought our kids looked really good in their first outing after the break. There’s still work to be done but I like where we are at going into January.”

The Islanders will compete in the Omaha Creighton Prep Invite Saturday.

Columbus 36, Grand Island 24

106—Riley Bishop, GI, dec. Levi Cerny, COL, 1-0; 113—Blake Eddy, GI, won by forf.; 120—Brenyn Delano, COL, dec. Madden Kontos, GI, 1-0; 126—Adrian Bice, COL, pinned Kaden Harder, GI, 0:52; 132—Ryker Booth, GI, dec. Laitenn Braithwait, COL, 5-4; 138—Caydn Kucera, COL, dec. Cristian Cortez, GI, 5-3; 145—Jaden McFarland, COL, dec. Gavin Pedersen, GI, 4-2; 152—Jaeston Delano, COL, dec. Alex Dzingle, GI, 3-2; 160—Tyler Zwingman, COL, dec. Andrew Pittman, GI, 7-2; 170—Kysen Grape, COL, won by forf.; 182—Hudson Oliver, GI, pinned Cody Cuba, COL, 0:19; 195—Liam Blaser, COL, dec. Justyce Hostetler, GI, 10-7; 220—Carter Fedde, COL, pinned Emanuel Cantero, GI, 0:43; 285—Zachery Pittman, GI, pinned Bryson Huey, COL, 5:46.