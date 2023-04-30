No matter the setting or where they play, fans always come out and support the Nebraska volleyball team.

That was evident at the Bison Activity Dome Saturday in Central City.

In just a few short months after opening its doors for the first time, the arena hosted Nebraska’s spring match in front of a sell out crowd with over 2,100 fans during the Huskers’ 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 win over Wichita State.

Playing in the Bison Dome was a fun experience for the Huskers.

“It beat my expectations for sure,” sophomore middle Bekka Allick said. “... It topped Devaney at some times. Sometimes Devaney isn’t that loud — it’s just the energy. People, they love to see us play.”

As for the entire experience of playing in Central City, Nebraska coach John Cook said he felt the whole weekend was like a Final Four trip.

“The gifts we got, everywhere we went like the hotels and how it was set up there,” Cook said. “Everybody is fired up that you are there, giving you gifts, treating you so well and giving you the red carpet treatment.”

There was a lot of work that went into the event. It started when tickets went on sale the day after Easter. People were lined up outside Central City High School to get tickets, and they were sold in 52 minutes.

On Saturday, Central City activities director Justin Anderson said he was unaware of how many workers they had for the event, from people taking tickets, people working in the parking lots, in the concession stands and all that.

“It seemed like our entire staff worked this event, and that’s awesome because we’ve done a great job just leading up to this,” Anderson said. “The crowd was great too, but what we wanted was to give both teams a great experience. I think it ended up that way.”

The Huskers arrived in Central City sometime Friday afternoon for a practice. When they got to Central City High School, they were greeted by fans and the Central City pep band played their school fight song.

The players held a practice in the Bison Dome where Central City’s 5th through 12th graders were able to watch them practice and also got to eat dinner with the team. On Saturday, some of those same girls got to be ball girls and helped clean the floor during the match.

On Saturday before the match, the parking lots opened at 11:45 a.m. around the facility and people started getting in at 12:30 p.m.

The gym was almost completely filled about an hour before the match.

“We got everybody in, and it’s amazing that we got 2,100 people in about an hour before the match,” Anderson said. “That was really neat.”

The freshmen got a small taste of what playing for Nebraska is like when the 2023 season gets underway when they play in Bob Devaney Sports Center. Freshman Harper Murray was amazed with what she witnessed in Central City, especially from the young fans.

“It surprised me a little bit, because I asked coach if it’s alway like this. But we knew Nebraska has great fans, and the support is awesome,” she said. “It’s such an honor having young girls look up to you like that. Being able to eat with them and talk and just see their perspective on things really brings a different perspective on you because you have to be a leader and remember that girls look up to you.

“It was really cool seeing a lot of fans here, especially the young girls. They made it special.”

Setter Kennadi Orr, who had enjoyed the experience as well.

“I found myself in warm ups looking up and thinking this is so special and so grateful to be here. It’s fun seeing so many people cheering for us,” Orr said.

As for the facility, Cook added that he was very impressed with the Bison Activity Dome.

“This is a really nice facility. They have better locker rooms here than some of the Big Ten schools,” Cook said. “The court was great, the venue was great. It looked like everybody got a great seat. And TV and radio were here too. Where else is this going on for a spring match?

“It had a big time feeling, and I think it was great for our players to go through that.”

Anderson said the event wouldn’t have been successful without all the sponsors, as well as the businesses around Central City in helping out.

“It wasn’t just us. There were a lot of community members that helped out before and during the game,” Anderson said. “It was just a great event for Central City.

“I was impressed with how the organization that Nebraska came in with TV, radio and how everything worked together. It just came together, and it was a perfect day for it.”