Crane watchers flock to Rowe each spring

Camo would’ve pushed him over the edge. Whoever said dogs are color blind obviously never had a hunting dog.

So, I was warm, but mildly wet. However, once we reached the blind perched along the south bank of the Platte it was nice and dry inside.

Rowe’s blinds were all new last year. We first entered an enclosed “warming” room that provides relief from the wind, followed by the main viewing room with a long line of windows and benches. It should be noted, neither room is heated, so crane watchers need to dress appropriately.

While it was still dark, the guides rolled up the windows to allow unobstructed views of the nearby cranes on the river. It quickly got chilly in the viewing room, and several visitors retreated to the warming room to escape the draft. I simply hunkered down on a bench and put on a facemask.

As dawn approached, it dawned on me that what appeared in the dark to be sandbar islands in the river were actually huge concentrations of cranes standing in the shallows. There were thousands of them.