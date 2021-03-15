Crane watchers flock to Rowe each spring

Last March, on a rainy Monday morning, I visited Rowe Sanctuary south of Gibbon. I was there to experience something I’d wanted to witness for years – sandhill cranes rising from their nighttime roost at first light.
I got there early, so early in fact that the parking attendant directed me to the volunteer parking area rather than the guest parking lot. That was OK, because I had a chance to visit with a volunteer guide from Kearney as we slogged our way towards the warmth and protection of the nature center.
Inside the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center, I checked in and deposited my gear on a chair in the conference room. Once all the guests had arrived, a short video informed us about Audubon’s conservation work along the Platte River, followed by instructions from our guides.
Then we were off to the blind on a short but soggy hike along a graveled pathway.
It’s always interesting to see how people dress for these events. Some of the bird watchers were decked out head to toe in the latest weatherproof clothing and carried walking sticks. Others were noticeably underdressed in thin jeans and low-rise shoes.
Personally, I was warm enough in my jeans, sweatshirt, and thermal undergarments, although I longed for my waterproof Sitka apparel back at home. I’d elected to not wear any camo since I didn’t want to unnecessarily excite Komet. He was already revved up enough by my early morning rising, hopeful that I was going hunting.
Camo would’ve pushed him over the edge. Whoever said dogs are color blind obviously never had a hunting dog.
So, I was warm, but mildly wet. However, once we reached the blind perched along the south bank of the Platte it was nice and dry inside.
Rowe’s blinds were all new last year. We first entered an enclosed “warming” room that provides relief from the wind, followed by the main viewing room with a long line of windows and benches. It should be noted, neither room is heated, so crane watchers need to dress appropriately.
While it was still dark, the guides rolled up the windows to allow unobstructed views of the nearby cranes on the river. It quickly got chilly in the viewing room, and several visitors retreated to the warming room to escape the draft. I simply hunkered down on a bench and put on a facemask.
As dawn approached, it dawned on me that what appeared in the dark to be sandbar islands in the river were actually huge concentrations of cranes standing in the shallows. There were thousands of them.
Although the birds were initially quiet while roosting, they became more talkative as they woke up. Anticipation grew as their calls got louder. For some in the group, this was their first crane encounter. Many had traveled from far away to witness a spectacle many of us central Nebraska residents take for granted each spring.
A small light in the corner of the blind indicated when photography was allowed. Red meant no photography, as it was still too dark. Yellow indicated it was time to get out your cameras, and green meant it was light enough to safely take pictures without spooking the cranes.
As the light turned from red to yellow, you could hear the quiet rustling of cameras being uncased. Cranes started lifting off the river in small groups and flying overhead. When the light turned green, cameras started clicking.
It should be noted, flash photography is not allowed.
Shortly after the cameras came out, the cranes lifted off the river in two massive groups. We soon discovered what had suddenly spooked them into flight when a bald eagle soared past the blind. I tried in vain to get a photo, but the eagle was too fast, gone before I could even raise my camera.
And just like that, the cranes were gone, leaving their nighttime river roost to spend the day feeding on waste grain in nearby agricultural fields in an attempt to gain strength for the next leg of their northward migration.
The Platte River, along with its surrounding wetlands and fields, is an essential rest stop for migrating sandhill and whooping cranes, which is why sanctuaries like Rowe are so important.
Rowe’s crane tour season is scheduled to run from March 6 through April 11. However, tours will be conducted a little differently this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Occupancy in each viewing blind will be limited to 10 people. All guests will be required to wear dark-colored masks while on Rowe property, whether inside or outside. Likewise, there will be no indoor orientation prior to each tour.
Spots are filling up fast, so for the latest updates on tour guidelines and availability, visit rowe.audubon.org/crane-viewing or call 308-468-5282.
