Crusaders advance to first state tournament

That quickly changed. With one out, Alyssa Breckner hit an RBI triple.

Things got serious with two outs. Alexis Mudloff hit a pair of runs in with a double to close the gap to 6-5, and she tied the game on Palma’s single.

Kiernan Paulk then stepped up and doubled home the winning run.

“We do that a lot,” said Palma, who won the first game with an inning of relief. “We get down by a lot and then we’ll come back. I think we just really wanted to win really bad.”

Mudloff agreed: “I kind of figured we’d come back because that’s kind of what we’re known for. We did it against Northwest (in subdistricts) and just didn’t come out with the win. We did it this time, and that’s all that matters.”

Culler also pointed to the 16-15 10-inning loss to Northwest earlier in the week where the Crusaders fought back from a large deficit as a key to winning this game.

“I think the momentum came off that Northwest game on Tuesday where we were able to come back and kept fighting and clawing,” he said. “We’ve done that before. It’s helped that we’ve been in that situation.