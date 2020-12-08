Crusaders dominate Centura

Stacia Rice said the team’s play on the offensive end was a mixed bag.

“For the most part, things weren’t bad,” she said. “I think we could do a little bit better on getting organized. It seemed like we didn’t know what offense we were in, and we weren’t really smooth.

“I felt our posts could have attacked a lot more than they did. They did at the end of the third to the fourth quarter, but I felt that our posts could have attacked a lot more earlier on.”

GICC got to the free-throw line early and often while building up a 33-10 halftime lead. The team was 17-for-19 from the line in the first half and 21-for-25 overall.

Heidelk was 6-for-6 in the second quarter and 8-for-8 in the game while Rylie Rice was 7-for-8, all in the first half.

“Free throws are something we work on a lot in practice,” Stacia Rice said. “I know Rylie got to the line a lot and Jenna Heidelk, and when you have those two shooting a lot of free throws, they’re really good free-throw shooters.”

Katelyn Fanta led the Centurions with 10 points.

“Centura’s girls played hard,” Stacia Rice said. “They are well coached. Coach (Laethion) Brown is a young coach, and he’s got them playing hard. Hopefully that program goes in the right direction.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.