Crusaders dominate Centura

A new addition to the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team might prove to have staying power.
A press installed just over 24 hours prior keyed a hot start Tuesday by the Class C-1 No. 9-rated Crusaders and a 62-22 rout of Centura.
Central Catholic (3-0) scored the first 14 points and forced the Centurions (0-2) into 0-for-7 shooting and nine turnovers before Sydney Perez converted a 3-point play with 1:03 remaining in the first period.
“Defensively they got after it, especially with that press,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said. “It’s just something we put in in practice (Monday), so I thought they did really well with it.”
The Crusaders’ press and 1-3-1 zone defense kept Centura from getting many good looks at all early in the contest.
“They just came ready to play on the defensive end today, and I’m really pleased with that because that’s something we don’t do all the time,” Rice said. “We might have to consider pressing a little bit.”
And the press also paid off on the offensive end where Rylie Rice and Chloe Cloud split scoring the Crusaders’ first 12 points.
Four starters finished in double figures for the Crusaders. Rylie Rice had 18 points, Jenna Heidelk added 12 while both Cloud and Lucy Ghaifan chipped in 10.
Stacia Rice said the team’s play on the offensive end was a mixed bag.
“For the most part, things weren’t bad,” she said. “I think we could do a little bit better on getting organized. It seemed like we didn’t know what offense we were in, and we weren’t really smooth.
“I felt our posts could have attacked a lot more than they did. They did at the end of the third to the fourth quarter, but I felt that our posts could have attacked a lot more earlier on.”
GICC got to the free-throw line early and often while building up a 33-10 halftime lead. The team was 17-for-19 from the line in the first half and 21-for-25 overall.
Heidelk was 6-for-6 in the second quarter and 8-for-8 in the game while Rylie Rice was 7-for-8, all in the first half.
“Free throws are something we work on a lot in practice,” Stacia Rice said. “I know Rylie got to the line a lot and Jenna Heidelk, and when you have those two shooting a lot of free throws, they’re really good free-throw shooters.”
Katelyn Fanta led the Centurions with 10 points.
“Centura’s girls played hard,” Stacia Rice said. “They are well coached. Coach (Laethion) Brown is a young coach, and he’s got them playing hard. Hopefully that program goes in the right direction.”
