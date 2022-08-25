Crusaders earn hard-fought sweep over Vikings

Sharon Zavala found out one thing about the Class C-1, No. 1-rated Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team.

The Crusaders can play from behind.

GICC fell behind in each of the two sets but rallied back to take both of them, en route to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 win over crosstown-rival Northwest Thursday at Northwest High School.

Zavala, who is in her 48th year of coaching, said it took the Crusaders a while to used to a packed house at Northwest. GICC also had to overcome 13 hitting errors in the first two sets.

“We started out a little shaky. The atmosphere was loud and energic. Northwest has some quick servers that got us out of system a few times. We kind of calmed down a little bit and the kids made the plays when they needed to,” Zavala said.

And Tristyn Hedman keyed rallies in both sets for GICC. The junior libero served an 8-0 run that turned a 22-17 deficit into a set 1 victory.

Then the Crusaders fell behind 20-18 in the second. After an Avery Kelly kill, Hedman served a 6-0 run to give them a 2-0 lead. She ended both sets with an ace serve.

“She missed early on but then she gained a little confidence and we scored during those times,” Zavala said. “She’s got a nice tough serve.”

Northwest coach Lindsay Harders said the Vikings, who are ranked No. 7 in Class B, were their own worst enemy during Hedman’s runs. Northwest’s serve receive broke down that allowed them to pass over freeballs and committed six hitting errors during both runs.

“We made errors and they did not,” Harders said. “We made some very undisciplined hits that led to our errors. You can’t do that against a team that is a very well ball controlled team that they are.”

The Crusaders controlled the third set, and they went to Gracie Woods time and time again. The Northwest Missouri State commit hammered down six of her match-high 16 kills, including at match point.

Lucy Ghaifan added 13 kills, while Avery Kelly had six kills. Setter Carolyn Maser dished out 35 assists and Hedman led the defense with 14 digs.

Zavala said she felt the height of GICC got to the Vikings. The Crusaders have three players over 6-0, while Northwest has two girls that are just over 5-10. She also said it was a team win.

“Maybe that started to affect them a little but they (Northwest) were scramblers and did some good things against us,” Zavala said. “Lucy and Gracie had some big nights for us but I felt some of our other players made some key plays for us.”

Makayla Rhoads led the Vikings with seven kills, while Whitney Loman and Taylor Jakubowski each had five kills. Macy Middleton had 13 assists, while Keyara Caspar had eight. Hannah Fletcher led the defense with 21 digs, while Loman had 19.

Northwest was playing without senior middle blocker Chloe Mader, due to an injury, but Harders said she felt the Vikings gave a good effort, especially in the first two sets.

“It’s hard to replace Chloe’s competitiveness on the court, but I feel like the girls have shifted very well without her so far,” Harders said. “I feel like some of our girls did a good job tonight. It was a packed house tonight. We wanted the girls to come out and play with confidence and I think we did that in the first two sets, but set three was a different story. But we just need to put this behind us and continue to get better.”

Both teams will take part in the Bill Marshall Classic on Saturday. The Crusaders will take on Broken Bow at 11:15 a.m. and Ord at 2 p.m., while Northwest battles Class A, No. 3 Gretna at 12:30 p.m. and Class C-1, No. 6 Malcolm at 4:30 p.m.