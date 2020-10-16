Crusaders finish fourth in Class B

“They represented GICC tennis and our school very well, probably about as well as any group of players that I’ve had,” Lowry said. “They competed at every point and didn’t look at the scoreboard. They are all a class act. They are the kind of people you want to have on your team. Everything they do makes you proud to say that you coached those players.”

Eli Fox went 1-1 in the consolation matches to finish sixth. He won his first match 8-3 over Mt. Michael’s Quinn Mcmahon before falling to York’s Emmett Heiss 8-1.

“His first match was probably the best tennis he had played,” Lowry said. “Then he ran into a talented kid from York in his final match. But overall, I thought he had a great tournament.”

Lowry said he enjoyed coaching the Crusaders, who lose Farias and Bales to graduation, this sesaon, especially when there was a chance the players might not have gotten the chance to compete this season because of COVID-19.