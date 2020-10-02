Crusaders four-peat in LPC tourney

The Grand Island Central Catholic seniors came into Friday’s Lou-Platte Conference tournament with some extra motivation.
With a pair of victories, including holding off Central City 7-5 in the championship game, the Crusaders completed a career sweep of LPC titles for the class of 2021.
“It’s our fourth one, so we had a four-peat,” said senior Kiernan Paulk. “It’s exciting, and I’m really proud of my teammates and how far we’ve come this year.”
Although the championship game was a little more of a nailbiter than GICC (20-7) would have liked after leading 6-0 after three innings, coach Brock Culler will take the win.
“Any time that you win a conference championship you’re not going to complain a whole lot about it,” he said. “I’m excited for our coaches and I’m excited for our seniors. They’ve won every year that they’ve been playing, so it’s four in a row for them.”
The Crusaders — a co-op between GICC, Heartland Lutheran, Doniphan-Trumbull and Wood River — raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Alexis Mudloff hit an RBI double, two runs scored on an error and another run came home on a Shaylin Kucera single.
Alicyn O’Neill kept the Bison off the bases, and it appeared that a rout might be on.
“Alicyn O’Neill always gets off to a great start,” Culler said. “She struck out seven of the first nine batters. She’s a spark for us.
“Then offensively we were able to put the bat on the ball. Then Alicyn executes a bunt with (runners on) second and third – just perfectly executed. That shifted the momentum to us.”
But Central City (18-10) wasn’t done. The Bison put up five runs over the fourth and fifth innings to close to within 7-5. Faith Carroll and Karlee Seitz drove in runs, and the Bison also took advantage of GICC errors to plate four unearned runs.
“I’m so proud of them for fighting back,” Central City coach Neely Moser said. “Going into these games, I just want to see the girls compete. We started out slow, weren’t competing and started feeling down a little bit.
“I gave them a little pep talk at the mound, and after that I was proud of how they answered because I believe so much that they can do good things. They just weren’t competing at the level that I knew that they were capable of.”
She said the Bison needed to force the Crusaders to make plays on defense.
“The big thing is not popping the ball up,” Moser said. “We had a few singles that dropped in, and the ground is hard here. When you hit the ball at players, it forces them to make a few errors.”
Culler said Central City took advantage of its opportunities.
“On defense we kicked the ball around a little, had a couple of errors and the momentum went back to them,” he said. “I’m really impressed with how scrappy that Central City team is. Coach Moser does a great job with them.”
However, the comeback fell short as the game was called in the middle of the sixth inning due to the tournament’s time limit.
But Moser felt the Bison’s performance is a good sign entering the postseason.
“We’re doing well,” she said. “People are settling into their roles. I feel they are doing well playing as a team and working together. That’s what our focus has been.”
GICC began its championship run with an 8-0 win over Centura/Central Valley in five innings in the semifinals.
Paulk, who finished the day 4-for-6 with five RBIs and three runs, drove in the Crusaders’ first four runs. Two of those came on a no-doubt blast of a home run.
“It gave us confidence through the game,” Paulk said of the hot start. “Since we were in a little slump, it felt good.
“Winning the championship is keeping us fired up. We’re ready for (subdistricts) Monday.”
