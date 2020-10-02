Crusaders four-peat in LPC tourney

“Alicyn O’Neill always gets off to a great start,” Culler said. “She struck out seven of the first nine batters. She’s a spark for us.

“Then offensively we were able to put the bat on the ball. Then Alicyn executes a bunt with (runners on) second and third – just perfectly executed. That shifted the momentum to us.”

But Central City (18-10) wasn’t done. The Bison put up five runs over the fourth and fifth innings to close to within 7-5. Faith Carroll and Karlee Seitz drove in runs, and the Bison also took advantage of GICC errors to plate four unearned runs.

“I’m so proud of them for fighting back,” Central City coach Neely Moser said. “Going into these games, I just want to see the girls compete. We started out slow, weren’t competing and started feeling down a little bit.

“I gave them a little pep talk at the mound, and after that I was proud of how they answered because I believe so much that they can do good things. They just weren’t competing at the level that I knew that they were capable of.”

She said the Bison needed to force the Crusaders to make plays on defense.