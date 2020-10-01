Crusaders hope to defend home turf against Class C-2 No. 2 Ord

Grand Island Central Catholic has never lost on its home field.
Sure, that is a span of exactly one game, but the Crusaders would love to establish a winning streak on their own sod on Friday.
To do so, they’ll have to knock off Class C-2 No. 2-rated Ord. The first night game to be held at GICC is set to kick off at 7 p.m.
“They’re a good team,” Central Catholic coach Tim Dvorak said. “They’ve got good size, they’ve got good athletes, they’re very disciplined in what they do. They’ve got a little variety on what they show you on offense and defense, but like any team they have holes.
“If we can play a clean game and take advantage of some of those holes, I feel good about our match-up.”
The Chanticleers have rolled to a 5-0 record. They defeated Norfolk Catholic 28-14 and Central City 37-20. The other three victories were by a combined 167-0.
Ord is averaging 255 yards rushing and 108 yards passing while allowing a total of 209 yards.
Tommy Stevens has gained 638 yards with 14 touchdowns on 93 carries. Quarterback Zach Smith has rushed for 397 yards and six scores and passed for 470 yards and seven more TDs.
The Chants also feature Kelen Meyer, who is 4-for-4 on field goals including a Class C-2 record-tying 58-yarder. He also averages 42.1 yards per punt and has four interceptions on defense.
After starting 0-2 against current No. 3 Archbishop Bergan and No. 6 Sutton, GICC has won three in a row.
“Our mindset going into the games has been the key,” Dvorak said. “We’ve been going into games knowing what our goal is and really playing to it. We had a little slip up at the beginning and even (North Platte) St. Pat’s wasn’t the cleanest game on our part, but we’re getting better each and every week. We just have to continue that.”
After scoring only six points in the two losses, the Crusaders have put up 105 over the last three weeks.
“I think we’re really starting to play well,” Dvorak said. “Our offensive line is coming together. It was a new offensive line this year. They’re starting to understand each other and play as a team. We’ve got some of our younger guys step into those roles as well.”
An experienced defense has allowed a total of 32 points during the winning streak, but one area where the Crusaders have struggled must be fixed against the dangerous, high-tempo Chanticleers.
“I’m very happy with how our defense plays,” Dvorak said. “Our one crux has been big plays. When you look at the first three games this year — actually all of our games — all of the scores have been big plays off of coverage busts or us missing tackles that we shouldn’t. We play great 95% of the plays. We just can’t let that 5% beat us.”
As for that second game on home turf in school history...
“I love it. It’s going to a little later kickoff,” Dvorak said. “We’re going to start at 7, so it’s going to be a little different atmosphere, but I like it. I like being at home and I think our kids like it here. I’m excited for another opportunity to play.”
GICC closes out its season at home in three of the final four games. After Ord, the Crusaders’ final three opponents are currently a combined 2-8.
What would a win over Ord mean to the Crusaders at this point in the season?
“It just confirms what we know, and that’s we’re a really good football team that can go and play with anybody,” Dvorak said. “But we’ve got to show that. It’s one thing to say it. We’ve got to show it.”
Grand Island (1-3) at Papillion-La Vista South (1-4)
A pair of teams hungry for a win meet up for Friday’s 7 p.m. contest.
Since winning the season opener, Grand Island Senior High has lost three in a row and is coming off a 42-0 setback to Class A No. 1-rated Omaha Westside.
Papillion-La Vista South earned its first win of the season last week by beating winless Lincoln Southwest 40-24.
The Titans average 173 yards passing and 152 yards rushing per game. Senior quarterback Brady Fitzpatrick is 62-for-102 for 719 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Northwest (3-2) at Seward (2-3)
Class B No. 9-rated Northwest looks to bounce back from last week’s upset loss to Scottsbluff when it travels to Seward for a 7 p.m. contest.
The Bluejays have dropped three in a row to Crete, No. 7 McCook and No. 1 Hastings.
Heartland Lutheran (2-2) at Hampton (1-3)
Heartland Lutheran (2-2, 2-1 officially) travels to Hampton coming off last week’s loss to six-man No. 1-rated McCool Junction.
The Red Hornets have seen plenty of scoring this season. Their last two games saw a total of 269 points scored.
Hampton has dropped two in a row following a 30-27 win over St. Edward on Sept. 4. The Hawks’ losses have come to teams that are a combined 11-0 — No. 2 Sterling, No. 3 Stuart and Dorchester.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!