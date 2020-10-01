Crusaders hope to defend home turf against Class C-2 No. 2 Ord

After starting 0-2 against current No. 3 Archbishop Bergan and No. 6 Sutton, GICC has won three in a row.

“Our mindset going into the games has been the key,” Dvorak said. “We’ve been going into games knowing what our goal is and really playing to it. We had a little slip up at the beginning and even (North Platte) St. Pat’s wasn’t the cleanest game on our part, but we’re getting better each and every week. We just have to continue that.”

After scoring only six points in the two losses, the Crusaders have put up 105 over the last three weeks.

“I think we’re really starting to play well,” Dvorak said. “Our offensive line is coming together. It was a new offensive line this year. They’re starting to understand each other and play as a team. We’ve got some of our younger guys step into those roles as well.”

An experienced defense has allowed a total of 32 points during the winning streak, but one area where the Crusaders have struggled must be fixed against the dangerous, high-tempo Chanticleers.