Crusaders hoping speed makes the difference up front

How quickly things come together this season for Grand Island Central Catholic might come down to how things develop for a quick but undersized offensive line.
The Crusaders return a wealth of experience on defense and also at quarterback.
The offensive line, however, has plenty of new faces and nobody listed as weighing 200 pounds or more. Several of this year’s linemen previously played at skill positions.
GICC hopes that the line’s speed will more than make up for its lack of size.
“We’re not going to be able to manhandle some of the other defensive linemen and linebackers up front,” said Tanner Turek, a 5-foot-9, 151 senior who is a unique left guard/safety combination. “So we’re going to have to take good angles. We’re really working on pulling and angles. With our speed, we can get out to the edge quickly and run a lot of angles.”
Fourth-year head coach Tim Dvorak said that having an undersized line doesn’t mean the Crusaders are automatically at a disadvantage.
“There are ways to adjust to a smaller line in terms of how we block — different pulls and different schemes that we do to get good blocking angles,” he said. “There are ways to take a smaller line and have a lot of success if those guys are willing to be disciplined and fight down in the trenches, which our guys are.”
The line is willing to put in the time to perfect those adjustments, said 5-11, 172-pound senior Reid Martinez.
“We’ve got a new line, and we’re working the hardest that we can,” he said. “We just need to keep grinding.”
That new line will look to provide plenty of protection for returning quarterback Russ Martinez, who proved to be a major dual threat during his junior season.
“His second year back, his understanding of the offense is better,” Dvorak said. “His reads are getting quicker. He can start to anticipate instead of react, and we’re already seeing that after the first week (of practices).”
The area that has the Crusaders most excited about the upcoming season is the defense.
“I think we’re a lot more experienced this year,” said junior cornerback Brayton Johnson. “I think that’s a big thing. We have a lot of players who have started for three years, started for four years. I think that experience and leadership is going to go a long way this year.
“We have a ton of dudes that have just played forever. We have a lot of guys who want to make plays, who love playing defense. Hopefully our defense this year is going to be the driving force for us and the offense can build off the defense.”
Turek said that experience will be invaluable during games.
“We have a lot of three- four-year starters pretty much everywhere you look,” he said. “
“We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football. We’ve seen a lot of different offenses. We know what to expect going into these types of games and what offenses are going to run against us. We have good tacklers. We have good guys in the secondary. We’re so strong that I don’t see a real weakness in our defense.”
The experience on defense isn’t limited to one or two position groups.
“Secondary, linebackers and line — we have experience at all three levels and we’re athletic at all three levels,” Dvorak said. “So there’s not a spot where I see, hey, in our starting crew there’s the weak link that they’re going to attack. I look at our starting 11 and I don’t see a weak link at all.”
While the defense will look the same, home games will look much different.
For the first time in decades, the Crusaders will host contests on campus instead of playing at Memorial Stadium or Viking Field.
But that won’t happen often early in the season. A Sept. 11 contest at 5 p.m. against Centennial is the lone home game over the first five weeks of the season for Central Catholic.
“It’s pretty hard not playing in front of your fans, but it’s like every other game,” Reid Martinez said of the heavy dose of road games early in the year. “You’ve just got to go out there and give it your all.”
Dvorak hopes that his team embraces the challenge of going on the road week after week.
“We’ve got to learn to love the road with four out of the first five,” he said. “It really shouldn’t make a big difference for us. We prepare to play no matter what, and that’s what we’re preaching. It doesn’t matter where we are or who we’re facing, we’ve got to prepare the same.
“Logistically, it’s going to be a little different. They’re going to have to get out of class early a couple of times, but other than that we should be good to go. That’s the expectation.”
Trips to Sutton for the season opener and Gibbon on Sept. 25 sandwich a pair of longer trips.
“We have to go to North Platte (St. Pat’s) then the next week we have to go to Archbishop Bergan,” Turek said. “We’re going across Nebraska and calling ourselves the ‘road Crusaders.’ It’s going to be a challenge, but football’s football. Wherever we play, whoever we play, we’re going to show up and be ready to play.”
GICC will face four teams including in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason Class C-2 rankings – No. 2 Sutton, No. 5 Ord, No. 8 Archbishop Bergan and No. 9 Centennial.
“It’s a tough schedule,” Johnson said. “We’re going to have to come out ready every single game we play. There are just really no easy games.
“Sutton right off the bat is going to be a test to see where we’re going to be this year, for sure. Defending (Class C-2) state runners-up, they have a lot of guys back. It’s going to be a big challenge that we’re going to have to be ready for.”
The Crusaders hope to thrive against that schedule and make some noise even with a roster that’s a little lower in the past with 30 players.
“We want to get the playoffs,” Reid Martinez said. “We haven’t been there since 2014, so we really want to get back there. It’ll take a lot of grinding and a lot of hard work. We’ve got to keep practicing and work our hardest.”
But the team is also doing its part to make sure it can play to the end of its season – whenever that may be.
“We really want to play a full season,” Dvorak said. “We’re going to do everything we can on our end to make sure we’re ready to play and not find ourselves in a vulnerable situation. We’re installing splash shields on the face masks. We just got gaiters (masks) in for all of (the players). Everything is being sanitized.
“We’re doing everything that others schools are. We just have to hope that it’s enough to give us a full season ahead and make the most of that full season. I think we can make a splash with the team we have this year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!