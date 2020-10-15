Crusaders sitting in third after day one at state tennis

“They just keep rolling along,” “They find a way to keep balls all the time. It’s just pure hustle and they never give up on a point.”

Bowdie Fox, No. 7 at No. 2 singles, went 1-1 on the day. He lost his quarterfinal match to No. 2 seed Connor Barrett of Omaha Skutt 6-0, 6-1. He is still alive for a medal as he is in the consolation rounds.

“He ran into a good player but I can’t complain with how he competed today,” Lowry said. “He’s made great strides this year and I think he’ll continue to get better.”

At No. 1 singles, No. 11-seed Caden Menagh went 1-1 but lost in the second round to No. 6 seed Hogan Wingrove of Waverly and is eliminated from the tournament.

“He came through in that first match. I think the sky’s the limit for him. Those four points in the first round were big for us,” “I have a feeling he’ll put a lot of time to become a better player.”

Lowry said the Crusaders just need to continue to stay focused and have fun while playing on the second day of the tournament.

“When you get into the final four, we just need to go out and keep playing and do what they’ve done all year,” Lowry said. “I think the kids have prepared well all year.”