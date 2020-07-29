baseball file photo

Bryce Gorecki and Nolan Hurt combined for a no-hitter as Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus blanked Dinsdale Automotive 6-0 Wednesday night at Ryder Park.

Gorecki started and pitched the first four innings of no-hit baseball, striking out four and walking one. Nolan Hurt closed with three innings of hitless relief work, striking out one and walking one.

Kellen Fries and Gorecki each went 2 for 4 to lead D-C-B at the plate. Teammate Boston Caspersen had two RBIs.

Dinsdale Automotive’s Caiden Rath drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the second to deny D-C-B pitchers a perfect game bid. Cole Thorne walked with two out in the seventh, giving the Grand Island juniors their only other baserunner.

Two errors by Dinsdale Automotive opened the door for D-C-B’s five-run third. Grand Island ended its season on a six-game losing skid to finish at 9-17.

D-C-B 105 000 0—6 6 1

Dinsdale (9-17) 000 000 0—0 0 5

W—Gorecki. L—Gydesen.

