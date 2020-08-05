Danica Badura put together one of the best rounds of her life, and one of the best rounds in the history of the event, to outlast Lindsey Thiele and win the Nebraska Women’s Amateur on Wednesday.
Badura shot a 5-under 67 at the Country Club of Lincoln, making seven birdies to erase a two-shot deficit heading into the final day.
The Aurora native’s round included an exclamation point at the final hole, when her approach from 160 yards on the par-4 18th caught the lip of the cup and spun out, leaving her a tap-in for the victory.
Badura finished the three-round event at 3-under, two shots ahead of Thiele, who held a two-shot lead coming into Wednesday’s round.
Those two separated themselves from the field early, and continued to pull way throughout the day. Thiele finished six shots ahead of third-place finisher Nicole Kolbas, and eight shots clear of Kaitlyn Hannah, who finished fourth.
Between the two of them, Badura and Thiele combined for the three lowest scores of the week. Thiele had bookend rounds of 71, while Badura shot 72 Monday.
After Badura erased the early two-shot deficit, Thiele went back up by one after making eagle at the par-5 13th hole and following that with a birdie on the par-3 14th.
That’s where things stayed until the 17th, where Badura made birdie to catch Thiele again.
That set up Badura’s dramatic shot on the final hole.
Thiele was forced to punch out from the trees on the right side of the fairway, and made bogey to close out her round.
The victory gave Badura wins in three of the four summer “majors” for female golfers in Nebraska. She won both the Girls’ Amateur and Girls’ Match Play events earlier this summer, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Women’s Match Play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.