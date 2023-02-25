LINCOLN – Luke Dankert left the state swimming meet feeling pretty good.

The Grand Island Senior High senior finished his final state meet with four medals after Saturday’s action at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

He finished second in the 200 Individual Medley (a school record 1:51.43) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (57.22), while helping the 200 medley relay finish sixth (1:37.48) and 400 freestyle relay take seventh (3:17.73). Those efforts helped the Islanders finish eighth with 123 points.

Dankert said it wasn’t a bad weekend for him.

“I’m really happy with that, especially since two of the medals were on relays, so I was happy to help my teammates get medals,” Dankert said. “I really can’t complain. My senior year went well.”

However, Dankert was close to getting a state title in the 200 IM. Omaha Creighton Prep’s William Clark won the race at 1:51.26, only .17 ahead of Dankert.

That swim helped Dankert break the school record by three seconds in the event. He said another stroke, and he might have won the race, despite the kind of race the 200 IM is. It’s a race where swimmers compete in all four strokes – butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle.

“That is not an easy race to swim,” Dankert said. “The backstroke is one of the middle ones that I really struggle with, so I really have to go hard on that. I swam my best split on the backstroke today. I really can’t complain about dropping three seconds off my time. I was spent after that race.”

GISH coach Brian Jensen said Dankert swam really well in his final outing.

“He really had a great day,” Jensen said. “Maybe another stroke or so, and he might have won that 200 IM. He did everything he needed to do in that race and in his other races.”

Dankert joined Sambula-Monzalo joined Lorenzo Ciafre and Jacob Seelow on the 200 medley relay, while competing with Ciafre, Sambula-Monzalvo and Mathew Trejo in the 400 freestyle relay.

There were other Islanders that earned medals. Sambula-Monzalvo came in sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:45.07), while Ciafre came in sixth in the 100 breaststroke (58.94)

On the girls side, Kate Novinski had herself a day as well. The Grand Island Central Catholic junior brought home three medals.

Novinski finished fourth in the 100 backstroke (58.19) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (59.79). She joined Ashley Nelson and sisters Gracie and Lily Wilson on the 400 freestyle relay that came in fifth (3:38.34).

“I thought Kate competed well,” Jensen said. “What she did to help that relay place as high as they did was pretty amazing. She just willed herself through.”

Lilly Brennan was the other medalist for Grand Island as she finished eighth in the 100 backstroke (59.89). That allowed the girls to finish 11th with 93 points.

The Islanders had some swimmers competing in the consolation finals.

Sambula-Monzalvo finished ninth in the 500 freestyle with a 4:51.01 time, while Ciafre finished 10th in the 100 butterfly at 53.16.

The Grand Island girls 200 medley relay team of Brennan, Novinski and the Wilson sisters finished ninth at 1:52.33, while Gracie Wilson came in 12th in the 100 freestyle at 54.64 and 14th in the 200 IM at 2:16.40.

Overall, Jensen said he felt the Islanders competed well at the state meet.

“We had some very good swims here and there,” Jensen said. “I think we swam about as well as we could have today. We probably could have done a few things better, but I really have no complaints.”