RUSHVILLE – Mason Wisnieski had one big hit Malcolm needed.
Wienieski hit a solo home run in the game’s only run to defeat Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus 1-0 in the Class C state seniors tournament Sunday in Rushville.
DCB had three hits on the day. Carter Noakes was 1 for 2, while Nolan Hurt and Mason Gorecki were both 1 for 3 in the loss.
Gorecki took the loss for DCB. He gave up four hits and had only one strikeout.
DCB will play in an elimination game against Lincoln Lutheran at 1 p.m. mountain time Monday.
Malcolm 1, DCB 0
DCB 000 000 0–0 3 1
Malcolm 100 000 X–1 4 0
WP-Meyer. LP-Gorecki. HR-Wisnieski.