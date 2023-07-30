RUSHVILLE – Mason Wisnieski had one big hit Malcolm needed.

Wienieski hit a solo home run in the game’s only run to defeat Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus 1-0 in the Class C state seniors tournament Sunday in Rushville.

DCB had three hits on the day. Carter Noakes was 1 for 2, while Nolan Hurt and Mason Gorecki were both 1 for 3 in the loss.

Gorecki took the loss for DCB. He gave up four hits and had only one strikeout.

DCB will play in an elimination game against Lincoln Lutheran at 1 p.m. mountain time Monday.

Malcolm 1, DCB 0

DCB 000 000 0–0 3 1

Malcolm 100 000 X–1 4 0

WP-Meyer. LP-Gorecki. HR-Wisnieski.