RUSHVILLE – For the second time this postseason, Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus couldn’t get by Malcolm.

Malcolm posted a 6-2 win over DCB for the second time at the Class C state seniors tournament Wednesday at Rushville.

It’s the second-straight season DCB fell to Malcolm in the Class C state title game.

Malcolm’s juniors also won its second-straight title and the high school team captured the Class C state title last spring.

Malcolm, who defeated DCB 1-0 during the tournament on Sunday, scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning, then added three more in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.

DCB tried to come back in the seventh inning after trailing 6-0. Mason Gorecki drove home Bosten Caspersen home with a RBI single. A few batters later, Nolan Hurt scored on a wild pitch from third base to cut the deficit to 6-2, but DCB couldn’t get any closer.

Caspersen led the offense by going 2 for 3, while Kellen Fries had a double.

Caspersen and Carter Noakes combined to pitch six innings and gave up six hits. Noakes had six strikeouts.

DCB finished 29-5 and finished as the state runner-up for the second-straight season as well as finishing in the championship game for the fourth-straight time after winning state titles in 2019 and 2021. There was no 2020 state tournament because of COVID-19.

Malcolm 6, DCB 2

DCB 000 000 2 - 2 6 2

Malcolm 020 310 X - 6 5 1

WP-Zegar. LP-Caspersen. 2B-DCB: Fries. M: England.