 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus finishes runner-up in the Class C state tournament

  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Baseball

Class C

DCB loses to Malcolm in championship game

WISNER—As two-time defending champions of Class C seniors legion state baseball, Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus knows what it takes to win big games.

DCB, however, ran into a Malcolm team that was playing its best ball at the end of the year and lost, 11-3, in this Wednesday’s championship game.

Malcolm was ready to play at first pitch and put up four runs in the first inning.

DCB responded with three runs, but Malcolm slowly added runs to increase their lead to 6-3 after the fourth.

Malcolm then put five runs on the board in the sixth, and DCB didn’t respond this time, leading to the six-inning run-rule Malcolm win.

People are also reading…

DCB was led at the plate by Kellen Fries who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Carter Noakes also recorded a double.

Gorecki pitched three strikeouts and five walks in five innings on the mound.

DCB finished their year at 31-3. They’re now 62-3 over the past two seasons.

MAL 401 105 X—11 8 2

DCB 300 000 X—3 5 3

WP—Zegar. LP—Gorecki. DCB-2B: Noakes. MAL-2B: Clarke, Wisnieski.

State Legion Seniors Baseball Tournament

Class B

At Broken Bow

Saturday, July 30

Waverly 8,. Columbus Lakeview 5

Ogallala 8, Valparaiso 6

Hickman 8, Blair 2

Broken Bow 16, Minden 5 five innings

Sunday, July 31

Columbus Lakeview 9, Valparaiso 1, 6 inn., Valparaiso eliminated

Blair 9, Minden 1, 6 inn., Minden eliminated

Waverly 17, Ogallala 9

Hickman 10, Broken 2, 6 inn.

Monday, Aug. 1

Blair 11, Ogallala 8

Columbus Lakeview 9, Broken Bow 2

Hickman 4, Waverly 2

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Waverly 7, Blair 6

Columbus Lakeview 15, Hickman 6

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Waverly 14, Columbus Lakeview 6

Hickman 6, Waverly 5

Class C

At Wisner

Saturday, July 30

Pender 10, SOS 1, six innings

Syracuse 7, Valentine 4

Malcolm 5, Battle Creek 4

DCB 9, Wisner 1, five innings

Sunday, July 31

SOS 14, Valentine 5, 5 inn., Valentine eliminated

Battle Creek 10, Wisner 2, 6 inn. Wisner eliminated

Syracuse 13, Pender 9.

Malcolm 2, DCB 1

Monday, Aug. 1

Battle Creek 13, Pender 6

DCB 5, SOS 2

Malcolm 4, Syracuse 2

Tuesday, Aug. 2

DCB 3, Syracuse 1

Malcolm 8, Battle Creek 4

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Malcolm 11, DCB 3

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay And Paraguay bid to host 2030 World Cup

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts