Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus finishes runner-up in the Class C state tournament

Class C

DCB loses to Malcolm in championship game

WISNER—As two-time defending champions of Class C seniors legion state baseball, Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus knows what it takes to win big games.

DCB, however, ran into a Malcolm team that was playing its best ball at the end of the year and lost, 11-3, in this Wednesday’s championship game.

Malcolm was ready to play at first pitch and put up four runs in the first inning.

DCB responded with three runs, but Malcolm slowly added runs to increase their lead to 6-3 after the fourth.

Malcolm then put five runs on the board in the sixth, and DCB didn’t respond this time, leading to the six-inning run-rule Malcolm win.

DCB was led at the plate by Kellen Fries who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Carter Noakes also recorded a double.

Gorecki pitched three strikeouts and five walks in five innings on the mound.

DCB finished their year at 31-3. They’re now 62-3 over the past two seasons.

MAL 401 105 X—11 8 2

DCB 300 000 X—3 5 3

WP—Zegar. LP—Gorecki. DCB-2B: Noakes. MAL-2B: Clarke, Wisnieski.