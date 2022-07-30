Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus going for third-straight title

The Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus senior legion baseball team has been on quite a run the past two years.

A run that has them winning 59 of their last 60 games in the two seasons.

One year after capturing their the state title with a 31-0 record, DCB has not missed a beat. They are currently 28-1 on the season and are looking their capture their third-straight state title.

DCB opens the Class C senior state tournament against Wisner at 8 p.m. Saturday at Wisner.

The run has coach Joe Noakes almost amazed.

“It’s been unbelievable. To lose only one game in two years is pretty amazing,” he said.

However, Noakes said that one loss to Sutton in late June was probably a good thing.

“That did help take some pressure off the kids with that loss, even though there is a target on our backs,” Noakes said. “We thought it was going to be unlikely to go undefeated two years in a row. I just told the kids after that loss to get over it and start a new streak. They’ve responded.”

The DCB offense has been on fire for the season as they are batting .366 with everyone batting at least above .268 on the season.

Carter Noakes leads the DCS offense with a .500 average, while Bryce Gorecki is at .440 and Bosten Caspersen is batting .415. Kellen Fries is close to .400 as he is battling .397 on the season.

Coach Noakes said it’s a pretty good lineup to coach.

“We can really hit up and down our lineup. Even the guys on our bench can step up and hit for us too,” coach Noakes said. “There’s really not one kid that heads and shoulders above the next.”

The pitching staff has just been as impressive with a 1.23 ERA with 263 strikeouts. Tanner Simdorn and Carter Noakes have over 60 strikekouts on the season, while Fries has 36 and Kolbi and Bryce Gorecki both have 31.

“There’s probably not one kid on our 12-man roster that could not start or pitch in a game for us,” Noakes said. “Our pitching staff is pretty even. It’s nice to coach a team like we have..”

But Noakes said getting that third state title won’t be easy. He feels any of the other seven teams can make some noise, especially Battle Creek and Malcolm. The two square off against each other on Saturday. DCB will face one of the two teams in the next round on Sunday, depending on Saturday’s results. The two winners will face off at 7:30 p.m. while the two losers will square off at 2:30 p.m.

“(The state tournament) is going to be tough, especiallly with those two teams,” Noakes said. “It should be a good state tournament. It’s going to be a blast for the kids to compete in. It’s going to be tough.”

But he said he feels DCB will be ready to go when Saturday gets here and no matter what happens, he enjoyed coaching this group.

“The kids are pretty dialed in right now,” Noakes said. “This is a pretty special group with three great seniors with talented underclassmen.”

Class B

Broken Bow hosts Class B state tournament

Broken Bow will be part of the Class B seniors tournament on its home field.

Broken Bow was automatically in the state tournament with it being the host, but took care of business in capturing the B-5 area tournament.

Broken Bow will open with Minden at 3 p.m. Saturday.