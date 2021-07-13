Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus juniors win area title, stay undefeated

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bosten Caspersen started and struck out seven over three innings. He said the team’s chemistry has been a huge part of the undefeated run.

“We’re all comfortable with each other,” he said. “We trust each other. That’s all that we need to get this far.”

Noakes followed with nine strikeouts over the final four innings.

“It feels great,” he said. “We’re all very close friends here. We all grew up playing baseball together. We’ve been winning since we’ve been little, and it feels great now that we’re older and can win state.”

Justin Caspersen said DCB hasn’t shown signs of feeling pressure of being undefeated, but its offense didn’t have its usual performance against Ord.

“Today we were a little bit tighter, which I didn’t understand, but we were,” he said. “Two days ago we came out and just pounded the ball, and today we didn’t hit the ball very well. But that’s all right. We’ll get better.”

Cleanup hitter Nolan Hurt provided the offensive highlight, a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the fifth that provided some insurance runs and a 6-0 lead.