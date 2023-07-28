After going undefeated in the Class C, Area 6 Tournament on their home field, DCB accomplished that goal as they qualified to the state tournament for the sixth-straight season.

DCB opens the state tournament with Pender at 10 a.m. Saturday in Rushville.

DCB coach Joe Noakes said he felt the players put pressure on themselves to get to state, especially after the success they’ve had down there. DCB won the Class C seniors title in 2019 and in 2021 and were runner-up in 2022. The 2021 team went a perfect 31-0.

“The kids put a lot of pressure on themselves to get there, because they didn’t want to be the group that doesn’t make it there, since it’s their sixth-straight trip,” Noakes said. “Plus because of our success down at state the last few years.

“But once the kids got through the area tournament, they were excited and the pressure was off.”

Many of the DCB players have plenty of postseason experience. Not just at the legion level but at the high school level. Many of the players have been part of the Central City/Fullerton/Centura high school program that has gone to state the past three seasons, including this year’s squad that qualified for the Class C state tournament.

“They had success at the high school level with the Kernels during the spring and we’re thankful that Central City allowed us to be a part of that,” Noakes said. “It’s been great.”

Noakes said the hitting has been a strength for DCB. They have four players that have hit over .380 during the season. Carter Noakes, Joe’s son, leads the way with a .475 average, while Bosten Caspersen is at .422 and Nolan Hurt is at .405 and Barrett Fries is at .380.

But he said anyone is capable of getting a big hit for them, even at the bottom of the order.

“We’re hitting the ball really well right now and Carter is by far our hottest hitter,” coach Noakes said. “But the bottom of the lineup had some huge hits for us when we needed them. They bunt the ball very well and they have really good speed. We have the players that can hit the ball and players who can do the small ball things well too. We have a lot of things going well for us.”

Coach Noakes said he likes how the DCB pitchers have done this year. Noakes, Caspersen, Fries and Mason Gorecki are usually the main starters. Fries leads the way with 67 strikeouts on the season, while Caspersen has 58, Noakes has 49 and Gorecki has 21.

Coach Noakes added he feels Caspersen is one of the best closers in the state.

“We have plenty of pitching that has done great things for us this year,” he said. “And I think we have one of the best closers in the state in Caspersen. When we have a lead in the fifth inning and we decide to bring him in, results are really good for us.Hopefully we can continue that trend this week.”

Noakes said he feels defending state champion Malcolm, who defeated DCB twice in last year’s state tournament, is likely the favorite entering the weekend. Malcolm won the Class C state tournament during the high school season in the spring.

Malcolm defeated DCB 2-1 and 11-3 in the two meetings at the state tournament last year. However, DCB does have a win over Malcolm this season after defeating them 6-4 on June 25.

“They have a great program going on and we respect them for what they’ve done,” coach Noakes said. “We’ve had some good games with them over the past two years and we happen to get them this year so we’re familiar with each other.”

Coach Noakes said he hopes the experience of playing at the state tournament the last few years will take away any nerves the players might have. That includes a few junior players that were brought up after they wrapped up their state tournament last week.

“Everybody on this roster has played on the state tournament the past few years as well as the juniors who just got done with their state tournament,” he said. “Nobody should have any nerves and just keep doing what they’ve been doing all year.Whatever happens, happens.”