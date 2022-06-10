Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus rolls over Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy

After a dominant outing Thursday night at Ryder Park, one thing is clear.

Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus (6-0) is rounding back into championship form.

After five straight rainouts, DCB came ready to play and won 11-2 over Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy (4-4) through great pitching by starter Tanner Simdorn and a six-run seventh inning. Simdorn only allowed four hits and struck out 12 batters in six innings of action with just one error committed by his team.

“Great pitching by Tanner Simdorn obviously,” DCB coach Joe Noakes said. “He hasn’t pitched much this year, so that’s a good outing for him. He got up into the eighties in pitches, so he did good. …He’s a pretty dominant left-hander. He’s got a great curveball and good command of his fastball. He’s always good for us every time out.”

DCB took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a Bryce Gorecki RBI single on a hard ground ball to second base and a Boston Caspersen RBI groundout to the same spot.

They added one run in the second inning on a Justice Petersen RBI single and one run in the third inning on a Caspersen solo home run over the left field wall to take a commanding 4-0 lead.

Grand Island scored two runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning on back-to-back fielder’s choices to cut the deficit to 4-2, but DCB brought home another runner on a Kellen Fries RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 5-2 lead.

DCB saved their best showing for last, hitting five singles and getting on base twice on walks to take a commanding nine-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

“The scoreboard does not dictate how well we played,” Grand Island coach Ryan Anderson said. “That’s probably the best team in the state. Hands down. They haven’t lost a game in over a year so hats off to them.”

“(Evan) Gydesen came out and pitched his butt off. He gave us a chance to win the game and that’s exactly what we ask. And like always, our at-bats keep getting better as the game goes on, which is exactly what we want.”

Even with the win, Noakes said DCB is not where he and his staff want them to be and that there’s a few areas he’d like to improve including on offense.

“I wasn’t really happy with the hitting,” Noakes said. “We’ve got to hit up and down the lineup, and we relied on our 2, 3 and 4 hitters. We’ll get better, and we’ve got good pitching and good defense, so we’ll be fine.”

U-Save is back in action Friday night, this time on the road at Palmer/Wolbach/Greeley (2-4).

