RUSHVILLE – The Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus baseball team opened the Class C seniors state tournament with a bang.

DCB exploded with 14 hits that included four extra base hits during a dominating 11-1 five-inning win over Pender Saturday in Rushville.

DCB scored runs in each of the five innings, including five in the third to take complete control.

Four different players each recorded two hits. Barrett Fries led the way by going 4 for 4 with two RBIs, while Bosten Caspersen was 3 for 4 with a RBI and a triple, Carter Noakes was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Hayden Murphy was 1 for 2 with a RBI and a double.

Mason Gorecki got the win for DCB, pitching only two innings. He gave up on one hit and had three strikeouts. Tyus Francl came in and pitched three innings, gave up two hits and had a strikeout.

DCB advances in the tournament and will take on Malcolm at 4 p.m. Sunday.

DCB 11, Pender 1, 5 inn.

DCB 125 11–11 14 1

Pender 000 01-1 3 1

WP–Gorecki. LP-Paulson. 2B–DCB: Noakes, Gorecki, Murphy. P: Wegner. 3B–DCB: Caspersen. P: Paulson.