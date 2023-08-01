RUSHVILLE – Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus will play on the final day of the Class C senior state baseball tournament.

DCB earned that opportunity after defeating Imperial 19-2 in six innings Tuesday in Rushville.

The sixth inning was a big one for DCB. They scored 11 runs on only four hits in the frame.

DCB had only six hits but Imperial helped them with six errors.

Hayden Murphy led the offense by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Nolan Hurt was 1 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. Bosten Caspersen also had three RBIs, despite not getting a hit.

Barrett Fries got the win, giving up four hits and had three strikeouts.

DCB will play either Malcolm or Wilber at 4 p.m. mountain time Wednesday.

DCB 19, Imperial 2

DCB 422 00(11)–19 6 2

Imperial 100 010–2 4 6

WP-Fries. LP-Rau. 2B–DCB: Hurt. IMP: Peterson. 3B-DCB: Gorecki.