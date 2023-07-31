RUSHVILLE – Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus stayed alive in the Class C seniors state legion state tournament in a big way.

DCB connected on 13 hits as they defeated Lincoln Lutheran 10-0 in five innings Monday in Rushville.

Bosten Caspersen led the way by going 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Carter Noakes was 3 for 4 with a RBI. Nolan Hurt was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a double.

Kellen Fries earned the win by giving up only one hit and had five strikeouts.

DCB will play Imperial in another elimination game Tuesday at 4 p.m.

DCB 10, Lincoln Lutheran, 5 inn.

DCB 242 20–10 13 0

Lincoln Lutheran 000 00–0 2 1

WP–Fries. LP–Portsche. 2B–DCB: Hurt. LL: Ohnoutka.