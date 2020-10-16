Defense helps Islanders win over Norfolk in regular-season finale

The Panthers couldn’t convert on a fourth-and-1 from their own 39. A 20-yard pass from Kytan Fyfe to Dylan Keolavone moved the ball to the 7, and on fourth-and-goal from the 3 Fyfe kept it himself and scored to give the Islanders a 28-7 lead.

On the second play of Norfolk’s next possession, it was Francl’s turn for a pick six from 23 yards out.

“We did a zone read, and I just dropped back into my zone,” Francl said. “He threw it right to me. I was surprised. I picked it off and stumbled over my teammate. I saw one of them coming after me so I pushed my teammate and headed into the end zone.”

Grand Island chose to have the strong wind to its back in the third quarter and made that decision pay off.

“When we came out in the third quarter and chose to bury it deep, we knew we’d have to score in that third quarter because the wind was going to come up even a little stronger,” Islander coach Jeff Tomlin said. “We were able to get those two defensive touchdowns, which were big. Then Kytan’s touchdown on fourth down was big as well.”

Grand Island outgained the Panthers 345 yards to 126.

Atikpohou said the team wants to live up to the standards of “Islander defense.”