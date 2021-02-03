Defense keys another strong season for Hawkettes

While appreciating winning last week’s Centennial Conference Tournament, Hastings St. Cecilia didn’t necessarily have time to enjoy the ride.
With the recent winter storm compacting the tournament into three straight days (four counting the play-in first round), the one thing that stood out most about the Hawkettes’ title run to coach Greg Berndt was how quick it was.
“It’s one of those deals where the whole tournament was compacted into three days, and it kind of flew by,” Berndt said. “You had to find a way to win three games in three days.”
That’s something teams won’t even have to do at the state tournament this year since it was been spread out over five days.
St. Cecilia looks like one of those teams that could enjoy an extended stay in Lincoln in about a month. Following the tournament title and Tuesday’s win over crosstown rival Adams Central, the Hawkettes stand at 18-2 and are ranked No. 5 in Class C-1.
“Obviously when you’re 18-2, it’s pretty tough to be too disappointed,” Berndt said.
Defense has played a big part in the success of the Hawkettes. Since an opening night loss to Columbus Scotus, St. Cecilia’s only loss came by four points during the Amherst Holiday Tournament to Class B No. 7 York.
Only Scotus and Lincoln Christian have scored over 40 points against St. Cecilia this year. And then the Hawkettes held Lincoln Christian to 17 points in a Centennial Conference quarterfinal rematch.
In fact, all three tournament games were rematches with St. Cecilia giving up a total of 79 points over three games.
“Our defense has carried us,” Berndt said. “Offensively we are really talented, but our defense has been tough. We have a little bit of everything. We have guards with speed and we have posts who are tall and make it really tough inside.”
On the offensive end, the team is led by junior Bailey Kissinger who is averaging 16.2 points per game and surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone during Saturday’s 49-28 win over Bishop Neumann in the Centennial Conference championship game.
Senior 5-foot-11 post Katharine Hamburger adds 10.6 points per game while 6-2 junior Addie Kirkegaard chips in 9.9 ppg.
St. Cecilia has been one of the top teams in the state under Berndt, who is 110-16 in his fifth season.
But after winning back-to-back C-2 state titles, the Hawkettes will be looking to claim a title this year in C-1.
Berndt said he really doesn’t start paying attention to how things might look in the postseason until it is right around the corner, but he knows there will be challenges ahead for the Hawkettes.
“I know there are a handful of solid teams across the state,” he said. “I hope that we’re fortunate enough to find ourselves in Lincoln and see how we can do.”
Lou-Platte semis
The Lou-Platte Conference semifinals take place Friday in Ravenna.
Top-seeded Wood River takes on St. Paul at 5:30 p.m. The Eagles won the first meeting 51-40 on Dec. 10.
At 7:45 p.m., the host Bluejays battle Ord looking to avenge a 58-39 loss also from Dec. 10.
The championship game will be held Saturday at 8 p.m.
Ratings chat
In this week’s Omaha World-Herald ratings six area teams are ranked.
Northwest entered Class B’s top 10 at No. 10 after a strong runner-up finish in the Central Conference Tournament.
In Class C-1, No. 3 Broken Bow and No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia both moved up one spot. Grand Island Central Catholic dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 after suffering its first loss of the season.
Ahead of the LPC tourney, Wood River moved up one place to No. 4 in Class C-2 while Ravenna entered at No. 10.
