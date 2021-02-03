Defense keys another strong season for Hawkettes

Only Scotus and Lincoln Christian have scored over 40 points against St. Cecilia this year. And then the Hawkettes held Lincoln Christian to 17 points in a Centennial Conference quarterfinal rematch.

In fact, all three tournament games were rematches with St. Cecilia giving up a total of 79 points over three games.

“Our defense has carried us,” Berndt said. “Offensively we are really talented, but our defense has been tough. We have a little bit of everything. We have guards with speed and we have posts who are tall and make it really tough inside.”

On the offensive end, the team is led by junior Bailey Kissinger who is averaging 16.2 points per game and surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone during Saturday’s 49-28 win over Bishop Neumann in the Centennial Conference championship game.

Senior 5-foot-11 post Katharine Hamburger adds 10.6 points per game while 6-2 junior Addie Kirkegaard chips in 9.9 ppg.

St. Cecilia has been one of the top teams in the state under Berndt, who is 110-16 in his fifth season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But after winning back-to-back C-2 state titles, the Hawkettes will be looking to claim a title this year in C-1.