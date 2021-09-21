Defenseman Vinny Borgesi looks to make big jump forward in second year with Tri-City Storm

“A lot of people that you’re used to having around, that you have friendships with, it’ll be nice to have a little bit of a sense of normalcy and see some of the guys you get used to seeing over the years.”

The travel gives the Storm a chance to bond after finalizing the regular-season roster.

“We have a 21-hour bus ride, so it’s super long,” Borgesi said mid-afternoon on Tuesday. “We stopped in Chicago to practice, but (Monday) was a long bus ride and we really bonded. We stayed in a hotel and bonded in the lobby. We’re in the bus again and have another eight hours. I’m sure we’ll do a couple things on the bus.

“It’s good for us, especially the young guys. We have a chance to get to know everyone and laugh a little bit and spend some time together. I think this will really help us.”

While 21 hours on a bus — both ways — may not sound enjoyable to most, Noreen said the Storm makes the most of it.

“Obviously being the team farthest away from Pittsburgh, we’re going to spin it as a positive and say we have five, six days on the road here early in the season,” he said. “We get to spend a lot of time where it is just us and nobody else. This is where you really bond as a team, come together and find out each other’s personalities.

“You get to have some fun but you also get to work. For these guys, there isn’t a more important game that these guys will play in their entire careers simply because of the amount of eyes that are on them and the evaluations that will be taking place.”

