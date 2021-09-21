Defenseman Vinny Borgesi looks to make big jump forward in second year with Tri-City Storm

Vinny Borgesi took his lumps last year during his rookie season with the Tri-City Storm.
That isn’t surprising when you are a 16-year-old defenseman making the jump to the United States Hockey League.
“Obviously last year was tough for me,” said Borgesi, a native of Philadelphia who is committed to Northeastern. “I was a young guy, and things were super hard for me as a 16-year old in the league. I was talking to Gavin Brindley, who was the other tender, a couple weeks ago about how this year was so much different — a different outlook.
“We have a few younger guys coming in this year and how can we help them and have a bigger role on this team? We’ll see how it goes.”
How Borgesi and the other now veteran players fare this year will play a big part in determining the Storm’s success in the 2021-22 season, which begins Thursday in Pittsburgh at the Fall Classic.
Borgesi played in 49 regular-season and all three playoff games, finishing with two goals, 12 assists and minus-2.
“It was tough just playing against bigger guys,” he said. “Obviously I had not played against guys three, four years older than me, which was tough. But the group of guys we had last year was just unbelievable. The older, veteran guys on the team last year, I just followed their lead. They made it a lot easier for me.
“But just the step up from playing 15U hockey to playing against 20-year olds and bigger, faster players was a challenge.”
Borgesi appears to be in line to make a much bigger impact during his second season — and that can be taken literally, too.
After being listed at 143 pounds last year, he appeared on this year’s training camp roster 28 pounds heavier.
“I put on a lot of weight,” Borgesi said. “I’m faster and stronger. Hopefully all of this comes into play and everything will be better for me. I think my shots got a lot better — my skating, really everything. I just developed.
“This year there’s nothing on my shoulders. I don’t feel any pressure. Everything comes with development, so hopefully this year everything goes well.”
Not only could Borgesi have a bigger role on the ice, but he could also make a bigger impact off it as well. He said the veterans need to step into the roles left void after a strong group of leaders from last year’s team moved onto the college level.
“Obviously I’m still kind of a younger guy, but I still have a full year’s experience,” he said. “Last year we had a lot of veteran guys, and I learned a lot from them. Hopefully I put them into my game on and off the ice to help everyone else on this team.
“It is on the ice and off the ice. I have to show up both ways, and that’s most of the veteran guys here. They have to help us on and off the ice, mostly off. Hopefully this weekend starts everything up and then it snowballs from weekend to weekend.”
The Storm will play twice in the Fall Classic — Thursday against Dubuque at 1:30 p.m. and Friday at 11 a.m. against Madison.
Not only will teams look to get their seasons off to the right start, but the stands will be full of college and professional scouts. That adds the importance to players like Borgesi, who is eligible for the 2022 NHL draft,
“It’s super important to us,” he said. “We have a lot of veteran guys. I think we need to take charge this week, especially with all the people in the stands, just to get the year kicked off right.
“It’s just two games in Pittsburgh, but it’s one of the most important weeks of the year to get a fresh start and get the guys going. Our veteran guys need to step up and be ready to go.”
Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen said it is nice to have the Fall Classic resume after it was missing from the COVID-shortened schedule last year.
“It’s the farthest road trip we’ve made in two years,” he said. “It’ll be different to see some Eastern teams and different people in general. The other part is a lot of last year we went without college scouts in the building. A lot of the year you went without NHL scouts in the building.
“A lot of people that you’re used to having around, that you have friendships with, it’ll be nice to have a little bit of a sense of normalcy and see some of the guys you get used to seeing over the years.”
The travel gives the Storm a chance to bond after finalizing the regular-season roster.
“We have a 21-hour bus ride, so it’s super long,” Borgesi said mid-afternoon on Tuesday. “We stopped in Chicago to practice, but (Monday) was a long bus ride and we really bonded. We stayed in a hotel and bonded in the lobby. We’re in the bus again and have another eight hours. I’m sure we’ll do a couple things on the bus.
“It’s good for us, especially the young guys. We have a chance to get to know everyone and laugh a little bit and spend some time together. I think this will really help us.”
While 21 hours on a bus — both ways — may not sound enjoyable to most, Noreen said the Storm makes the most of it.
“Obviously being the team farthest away from Pittsburgh, we’re going to spin it as a positive and say we have five, six days on the road here early in the season,” he said. “We get to spend a lot of time where it is just us and nobody else. This is where you really bond as a team, come together and find out each other’s personalities.
“You get to have some fun but you also get to work. For these guys, there isn’t a more important game that these guys will play in their entire careers simply because of the amount of eyes that are on them and the evaluations that will be taking place.”