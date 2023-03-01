LINCOLN — The Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball team came ready to play on Wednesday morning.

The Hawkettes jumped out to a 10-1 lead midway through the first quarter and even though Elmwood-Murdock cut their deficit to four in the second quarter, St. Cecilia led 24-13 at halftime.

In the second half, it was all St. Cecilia as the Hawkettes coasted to a 49-37 win to advance to Friday’s semifinal game against Ravenna at 9 a.m. at the Devaney Center.

“We didn’t know how this team was going to respond to being on this stage,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “It was a little different practicing in our oldy gym yesterday with a capacity of about 150 compared to this one. The youngsters came and hit shots early. It kind of settled us down. We jumped out to a big lead and never looked back.”

With 10 out of their 16 players as freshmen, the Hawkettes are a young group this season. However, the players that have experience, specifically juniors Ryann Sabatka and Tatum Krikac, have more than enough. Both Sabatka and Krikac have now been in nine state tournament games each.

“Between her and Tatum, as juniors, this is Ryann’s first year starting even,” Berndt said. “We ask a lot out of them on both ends of the floor, but Ryann has continued to impress this year.”

Sabatka led St. Cecilia (18-7) with 16 points. After playing in their third different class in as many seasons, with D-1 being the lowest, Sabatka was a matchup problem in the post for Elmwood-Murdock.

“Playing these last few years with the upper class and big people on our team, I’m used to playing with these big girls,” Sabatka said. “When you go to a level that’s a little smaller than you, it’s really easy when you’re coach tells you, ‘Ryann, go, go go!’ It’s really easy to be like ‘give me the ball.’ If you have the mentality that it’s going to go in the hoop, it’s going to go in the hoop.”

Tatum Backemeyer led Elmwood-Murdock (21-6) with 11 points. The Knights had numerous opportunities to cut the deficit down throughout the game but missed point-blank looks right at the rim.

Elmwood-Murdock finished 6 of 16 from the free throw line, including going 1 of 6 in the first half. They were also 5 of 16 from beyond the arc and 13 of 36 from the field.

St. Cecilia will take on Ravenna at 9 a.m. on Friday’s D-1 semifinal at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Hawkettes will be playing in the semifinal round for the sixth year in a row. While the two teams haven’t played each other, Berndt said the Bluejays experience level stands out on film.

“I don’t think they have a ton of girls on the bench, but what they do have on the floor is a lot of seniors with veteran experience,” he said. “Just kind of seeing them throughout the year on film, I know they’re talented, and they’re a confident bunch. They’re the one-seed for a reason. We’re going to have to play our best on Friday.”

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Elmwood-Murdock 37

Elmwood-Murdock; 6; 7; 8; 16-37

St. Cecilia; 10; 14; 15; 10-49

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK

Tatum Backemeyer 4-15 2-6 11, Delaney Frahm 1-4 0-1 3, Brooklyn Mans 3-6 0-0 8, Jordan Vogler 3-5 4-8 10, Ella Zierott 1-5 0-0 3, Brooke Goudie 1-7 0-1 2.

ST. CECILIA

Lindsey Parr 0-1 0-0 0, Emery Vargas 2-7 2-2 8, Avery Kissinger 3-9 2-4 10, Abigail Musalek 2-4 0-0 5, Tatum Krikac 3-7 3-5 10, Ryann Sbatka 7-9 1-3 16.