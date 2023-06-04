After their games on Sunday, the Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team will have played 12 games in 12 days, starting with their season opener on May 23.

With their heavy schedule, the Grand Island juniors’ play has been inconsistent, moving to a 5-7 record.

On Sunday, Dinsdale got off to a good start, defeating Millard North in their first game 9-6 in six innings. The game was Dinsdale’s third game of their home tournament at Ryder Park.

“I think Isaac (Valenzuela Licon) threw really well for us today,” Dinsdale coach Alexis Ortega said. “He’s been throwing well the past few days too, so he kept us in it the whole game. Our bats came alive toward the end. We just really took advantage of what we were given. We kind of had a shaky defense, but offensively and pitching wise, we did a really good job.”

Dinsdale took a 4-0 in the first inning, scoring on an Abraham Cardoza 2-RBI single, a Carson Rust RBI hit by pitch and Thomas Ummel scoring on a Millard North error.

Millard North tied the game at 4-all, scoring two runs in the second and two in the third. In the second, Bryson Carmichael and Will West scored the Millard North runs on wild pitches by Valenzuela Licon and in the third, Preston Becker hit an RBI single and Jack Adams hit an RBI groundout.

Dinsdale answered right back, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third as Brody Davidson had an RBI single and Aden Glade scored on a dropped third strike as the catcher tried to make the play at first.

But Millard North again came right back and tied the game at 6-all, after West stole home plate in the fourth and Becker hit an RBI single in the fifth.

However, from there on, Dinsdale seized momentum.

Ashton Helgoth reached first base on a single and then rounded the diamond and came back home on two Millard North errors to take a 7-6 lead to end the fifth. In the sixth, Caleb Poole and Glade had RBI walks to put the game away for good.

Valenzuela Licon had the win on the mound, throwing four strikeouts and three walks in six innings, while giving up six hits.

“I think he was hitting his spots pretty well,” Ortega said. “He was getting a little tired toward the end and came to talk to me. I asked him if he could stay in, and he said yes and pushed through. He was a team player and does that every time he goes out to pitch. I think with his mentality and his focus, he was ready to go the whole game.”

Glade and Helgoth each led the way at the plate with two hits.

Dinsdale also had five errors in the game, two or three which were on routine plays where infielders overthrew the ball when trying to make a play at one of the bags.

“I think it’s just staying calm in those situations,” Ortega said. “Setting your feet when you can. It’s not always necessary to rush it. We’ve got time most of the time. I think it’s just talking to them and making sure they know it’s OK to take some time. Just keep practicing it at practice. We haven’t had very many practices with the schedule we’ve had. We’re going to keep working on that, and hopefully we can figure it out.”

In their second game of the day, Dinsdale lost 9-2 to Minden in five innings.

Dinsdale tied the game at 1-all in the bottom of the second as Cardoza scored on a fielder’s choice.

Minden scored four runs in the third and one in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. Dinsdale scored their last run of the game in the fourth as Eli Bolles had an RBI single. Minden then followed it up by adding three more in the fifth.

Glade, Davidson and Bolles were the only Dinsdale players with a hit. Nomar Quezada had the loss on the mound, throwing six strikeouts and six walks.

With their limited practice time, Ortega said the coaches have had to really rely on teaching the Dinsdale players in-game. Ortega said they are moving in the right direction and just needs to keep building.

“I think they’re coming together as a team,” he said. “At the start of the season, you have players coming together from all types of teams. It takes a little bit to get going, but I think they’re going to be a good team.”

First game:

Dinsdale Automotive 9, Millard North 6

MN; 022; 110—6; 6; 4

TD; 401; 012—9; 8; 5

WP—Valenzuela Licon. LP—Hardley. 2B—TD: Ummel. 2B—MN: Soden.

Second game:

Minden 9, Dinsdale Automotive 2

MIN; 014; 13—9 5 1

TD; 010; 10—2 3 5

WP—Cueller. LP—Quezada. 2B—MIN: Cueller.