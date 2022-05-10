District track roundup:Grand Island Northwest girls set Class B state record in 400 relay

BROKEN BOW — Samantha Roby knew the Grand Island Northwest girls 400 relay team put together a good race.

But the Viking senior didn’t realize how good it was when she put her arms up in the air after crossing the finish line.

Roby joined Kyra Ray, Avyn Urbanski and Grace Baasch to win the race at 48.59 during the Class B, District 5 Meet Tuesday at Broken Bow.

That time is a new Class B state record as the Vikings surpassed Blair’s state record time of 48.75 set last year.

That is also the No. 1 time in the Independent All-Time All-Area leaders as they passed the Northwest 2014 team that ran a 49.11.

“I had a feeling it was a good time as I watched our handoffs and they looked smooth and we all ran very well, but no way did I think we ran that fast,” Roby said. “We were all so excited when we saw the time.”

That was one of the many highlights for the Vikings as they took home both team titles.

The girls dominated the meet with 121.66 points, while the boys captured their title with 95 points.

NW coach Brandon Harrington said he had a feeling the 400 relay girls were going to get a time like that at some point.

“I kept telling those girls that 48 seconds is coming sooner or later. Our coaching staff has done such a great job in getting them ready all year,” Harrington said. “It all paid off today. They just ran super.”

Roby said she feels the Vikings can better that time at the state track meet in Omaha next week.

“There’s a chance for us to do that,” Roby said. “That would be so awesome if we can do that.”

Urbanski and Roby had big days for the Vikings, who qualified 12 athletes to the state meet. The two went 1-2 in the 100 with Urbanski winning the race at 12.44, while Roby came in at 12.75. Urbanski added a win in the 200 at 25.86, while Roby captured the 400 at 1:00.35, edging teammate Reba Mader, who came in at 1:00.63.

Urbanski, Roby and Mader were also part of the winning 1,600 relay team with Kamrynn Mings, who won the race at 4:04.73.

Also, Aizlynn Krafka took the 100 hurdles at 15.59, while Chloe Mader also earned a state berth by placing third at 16.49.

“That just shows our depth in the running events,” Harrington said.

The Vikings will also take Sophia McKinney in the triple jump (third, 33-4), Ray in the pole vault (4th, automatic mark of 9-10) and the 3,200 relay team (second, 10:04.46) of Mings, Mader, Reagan McIntyre and Whitney Loman.

The Northwest boys will take 10 athletes to the state meet. The Vikings captured only two events but did enough to win the district over Aurora.

Victor Isele won the 100 at 11.16, while the 3,200 relay team of Bishop Placke, Tyler Salter, Jacob Burger and Kian Bott won the race at 8:28.46.

Salter also earned a state berth in the 1,600 (third, 4:38.49). Northwest also qualified Joseph Stein in the discus (second, 149-1), Garrett Richardson in the 300 hurdles (second, 40.77), Caleb Vokes in the pole vault (second, 13-2), Jacob Moseley in the pole vault (third, 13-2) and Chase Wiegert in the long jump (third, 21-2 1/2).

Harrington said the boys had to overcome some adversity for them to get their district title. Wiegert injured his hip flexor during the long jump competition and didn’t compete the rest of the meet, while Gibson Kennedy suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Tuesday.

“None of the kids panicked. We had kids step up in some way, even if they get to state in their events, we still had kids score points for us,” Harrington said. “It was a true team win for us. The kids rallied around it.”

Carsen Staehr provided a few highlights for the Aurora boys, who were second with 88 points.

Staehr qualified to state in three events, while winning two. The Huskie junior set a personal best in the triple jump after going 47-5. The leap put him second on the All-time All-area leaders.

He also won the long jump at 22-1 and qualified in the 400, taking third at 50.60. Teammate Gage Griffith won events as well in the shot put at 60-11 and discus at 172-6, while Caden Carlson captured the pole vault at 14-2.

There could be more qualifiers for all the teams in the district depending on results from other districts.

GI’s Buman wins high jump during A-1 meet

KEARNEY — Hayden Buman picked a good time to have a season best.

The Grand Island Senior High senior captured the high jump at 6-5 during the Class A, District 1 Meet Tuesday at Kearney.

Buman and Kearney’s Will Vanderbeek both cleared 6-5, but Buman was declared the winner after having less misses.

Buman is one of three state qualifiers for the Islanders.

Cameron Carlson was third in the 400 (50.76), while Yiech Wal was fourth in the triple jump (41-3 3/4).

The girls will take four individuals to the state meet.

Emma Rauch-Word qualified to state in two events. She was second in the 100 hurdles (15.25) and fourth in the long jump (16-10).

Cassidy Hinken was second in the triple jump (36-1), Rylei Degen and Brianna Kutschkau both earned spots in the pole vault. Degan was second (10-2, while Kutschkau was fourth (9-2).

There could be more qualifiers for both teams depending on results from other districts.

