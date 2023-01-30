Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball skip rebuilding year

From the outside looking in, the Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball team was expected to go through learning curves this season after losing four starters to graduation from last year’s state tournament team.

However, in terms of wins and losses, the Cardinals haven’t gone through any, as they sit at 17-0 and as the No. 1 team in Class C-2, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

“We want to go 1-0 every single game, and we’ve done that so far,” Doniphan-Trumbull boys coach Kelan Buhr said. “As far as the season outlook, we just kept getting better throughout the summer and kind of thought we might’ve surprised some people and turns out we might’ve surprised ourselves a little bit. This team with as much inexperience as we have, I think they continue to just keep getting better week by week.”

Doniphan-Trumbull’s top six rotation includes two freshmen and a sophomore. With their youth, Buhr said this preseason was different than in years past.

“There was just a new feel for it,” he said. “It was just a lot of going back to the basic fundamental roots and getting stuff installed. This group has just flourished. I would say they meshed quicker than I thought they would, and it helps that the group is so unselfish. They love playing basketball and love playing basketball together so that part has been a lot of fun to go to work with in practice and games.”

One of the Cardinals biggest wins of the season was a Friday night victory over C-1 No. 5 Central City, which they beat 64-60. Buhr said it was a big weekend considering they were 5-0 and had just beat rival St. Cecilia in overtime the week before.

“Going into that, we knew they were going to be very, very good,” he said. “For our kids to play the way they did in the first half where they get up 12, it kind of started making us think ‘hey, we can play with some really good teams.’ They came back like they do because they are good, and our kids were able to make enough plays to hold on to it down the stretch.

“The next day, it’s a really quick turnaround, and we go play Minden at Hastings College on the big stage similar to a state tournament type stage. After that weekend, we just continued to set out expectations high in practice. The kids have just taken it and keep pushing it to go to new levels.”

Offensively, Doniphan-Trumbull has four players averaging over nine points a game. Buhr said the unselfishness is what really stands out to him.

“These kids sometimes would rather make a great pass than be the one on the end shooting it,” he said. “We’ve got six guys we feel could get 10 or 15 any night. We’ve had four guys score over 20. I think we’ve had five different leading scorers throughout the season. Just a very balanced team and also some guys who can shoot the ball at a very high level. Just the way they share it, we’re getting really good looks. I give our kids a lot of credit for taking good shots and being able to make them.”

Defensively, Buhr said the biggest surprise to him was how they’re able to ‘lock people up.’ He said they play defense with a no excuse attitude, even though they may not match up physically depending on the opponent.

“Our on-ball defense is pretty elite in my opinion,” Buhr said. “Between Jack Poppe and Ty Bennett and Kaedan Detamore, those three dudes are really quick. They can go out and guard 35 feet away and really make it hard for people to get into their offense. One thing we have this year that is new is we have a little bit of length in regards to Jake Collinson and Jaden Williams and Parker Volk all being 6-2 to 6-4. We’re able to protect the basket a little bit better.”

Poppe, who is a freshman, leads the team in several categories including 14.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

“Jack has probably played more basketball than most of the kids in our program, even as a freshman,” Buhr said. “He’s played high level AAU basketball. He’s a kid that really enjoys watching basketball. He’s put in a tremendous amount of time. For him to step in as a freshman athletically, he’s extremely quick. He’s strong enough, and he’s very, very fast. Those are all things that have allowed him to step into it. He knows how to play the game and gets himself in good positions.”

The six players Buhr mentioned get the most minutes are Ben Van Diest, Nate Collinson and Tregan Barnes all sub in as well.

On Tuesday, Doniphan-Trumbull will start working toward their goal of a LouPlatte Conference tournament championship, something the Cardinals, the No. 1 seed, couldn’t do last season. A possible rematch against Central City, the No. 2 seed, in the championship looms.

“I think we’ve been in the semifinals the last several years, and we’ve been in the finals the last four years,” Buhr said. “It’s something that’s a big deal to us. We always have some program goals where we want to make it to the semifinals of the conference tournament, and if you do that, you give yourself an opportunity to compete in the semifinal and go compete for a conference championship. It’s always a fun tournament. There’s always going to be a game that’s closer than you think it should be. There’s always going to be upsets.”

No matter how the tournament goes, with an undefeated record heading in, Buhr said the team’s success can be attributed to the Cardinals’ program from youth all the way up.

“I can remember when most of these guys were second, third and fourth grade coming to summer camp and open gyms, and they just love basketball,” he said. “Providing opportunities for our kids and all of the parents and coaches getting them where they need to be to play basketball has been a delight to be a part of. I suppose we surprised even ourselves a little bit after last year’s success and graduation. I guess our thought was kind of we think we’re going to just reload versus rebuild.”