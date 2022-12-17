Doniphan-Trumbull continues hot start to season

HASTINGS—Coming off of Friday night’s 64-60 win over Central City, a team with the caliber of making the state tournament in C-1, it would have been easy for Doniphan-Trumbull to have a let down on Saturday.

However, it was quite the contrary.

The Cardinals came out smoking hot from beyond the arc and scored 23 points in the first quarter, which included four 3-pointers. Doniphan-Trumbull put their offense in cruise control going up as much as 20 points over Minden.

The Whippets never cut the deficit below double digits and Doniphan-Trumbull stayed undefeated with a 63-49 win.

“Relatively unknown,” Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr said about his team. “We graduated a lot of seniors a year ago. Really got our feet wet in the first five games, and we knew this weekend was going to be a big one with Central City and Minden. Kind of anticipated we’d see gradual improvement all season. These guys are growing by leaps and bounds right now.

“They’re really good players. I think our youth program has really paid off. We’ve got freshmen able to step in at the varsity level. We’ve got kids that have played since they were freshmen that are juniors now, and they’re a great group of kids to work with. Practice is one of the more enjoyable things I get to do. I’m blessed to get to work with this team.”

One of those freshmen Buhr mentioned is Jack Poppe, who led the team with 22 points including 17 in the first half. Pairing Poppe with stretch forward Parker Volk and the Cardinals have a bright future ahead.

“We’ve been watching them coming up through our youth program, and we’ve known they’re going to be very good,” Buhr said. “Jack is an extremely skilled player. I listened to coach Doug Woodward (Bellevue West) say when Chucky Hepburn came into the gym, he became a better coach. That’s kind of Jack. He’s going to make me look like a great coach because he’s a heck of a player.

“Parker is a big kid that can stretch people. He’s definitely got a lot tougher in the last three weeks. Very excited to see where those guys can go.”

Not only do the Cardinals start two freshmen, but they also start a sophomore and two juniors. Poppe said that with their youth, they didn’t have many people believing in them and even he was uncertain about how the year would start.

“A lot of people didn’t,” Poppe said about the belief in the Cardinals. “I didn’t really know who we’d play at the beginning of the year, but we all came together really well, and we’re playing pretty well right now.”

Doniphan-Trumbull came out against a 1-3-1 defense they’ve been able to handle lately. Buhr said that wasn’t the case the first time they saw it.

“We’ve seen 1-3-1 the first two weekends,” Buhr said. “Did not handle it well in the first one. Got better in the second one. I think they’re just getting comfortable against it. The shooting ability on this team, we see it every day in practice. Kudos to our kids for doing that, and we’re starting to learn other people’s defenses.”

Besides Poppe’s 22, Volk had 15 and sophomore Ty Bennett had 14 to lead Doniphan-Trumbull (7-0). The Cardinals play next on Tuesday against Sandy Creek.

Minden (3-3) was led by Caden Bradley’s 16 points.

Boys

Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Minden 49

Minden; 11; 10; 11; 17 -49

DT; 23; 15; 9; 16-63

MINDEN

Seth Hauserman 1 0-0 3, Rylan Holsten 2 0-0 4, Carter Harsin 2 0-0 6, Jake Ryan 2 2-5 6, Brycen Schwekna 3 1-6 7, Braiden Schroder 1 5-6 7, Caden Bradley 4 8-10 16.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL

Jack Poppe 7 6-8 22, Kaedan Detamore 1 2-2 4, Jake Collinson 1 1-2 3, Benjamin VanDiest 0 2-2 2, Ty Bennett 3 6-6 14, Parker Volk 6 2-2 15, Jaden Williams 1 2-2 3.