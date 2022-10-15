Doniphan-Trumbull defeats Grand Island Central Catholic in 2OT

The result wasn’t for a lack of effort.

After a valiant comeback by the Grand Island Central Catholic football team, the Crusaders and Doniphan-Trumbull went to overtime at Grand Island’s Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

The Cardinals got the ball first and scored on a 1-yard quarterback Jaden Williams touchdown run. The PAT was good. GICC followed suit and running back Connor Johnson scored a 1-yard touchdown run, and the Crusaders also made the point after.

GICC got the ball first in the second overtime and again scored on a 1-yard Johnson run. However, the PAT didn’t make it above the goal post due to some pressure from the Cardinals.

Doniphan-Trumbull took advantage of the miss, scoring a 10-yard touchdown pass from Williams to receiver Kaedan Detamore. Place kicker Lorenzo Ciafre drilled the PAT and the Cardinals won 28-27 in double overtime.

“First high school overtime game I’ve ever been a part of,” Doniphan-Trumbull coach Jordan Conner said. “It was kind of neat. Hats off to GICC. I thought those guys played a great game. Just a resilient effort by our guys tonight. I thought we played well besides giving up the big play in the fourth quarter.

“GICC continued to fight their way back in the football game. It never felt as close as it was until it was as close as it was. Lorenzo Ciafre, dude is a foreign exchange student from Italy. Dude has no idea how clutch he was tonight.”

The big play Conner referenced was an 84-yard pass from GICC quarterback Zenon Sack to Jack Steenson for a touchdown. Sack took the 2-point conversion in himself on a quarterback keeper to tie the game with 6:03 to go in the fourth quarter.

It was the closest GICC has been to a win all season and coach Tim Dvorak praised the effort his team had.

“You have to love each and every one of these guys for how hard they played,” he said. “These seniors have come a long way from when they came into the program. …Watching them grow from start to finish, you can’t help but be proud in seeing the heart and fight and the young men they’ve become.”

GICC was without its leader, senior running back Ben Alberts, due to a concussion. Dvorak said his presence was still felt on the sideline.

“Ben has been our uncontested leader all season long,” Dvorak said. “He was still that leader from the sideline. It’s who he is, and it’s never going to stop.”

Williams finished 24-for-74 with 324 yards passing, two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and three interceptions for Doniphan-Trumbull. Running back Abe Stutzman had nine carries for 24 yards.

For GICC, Sack finished 7-for-14 through the air with 122 yards passing, one touchdown and four interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 14 carries for 83 yards.

Doniphan-Trumbull (3-5) will likely need to defeat No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia to have a shot at the playoffs.

GICC (0-8), on the other hand, will see their season come to a close next week on the road at No. 5 Battle Creek.Doniphan-Trumbull 28, GICC 27

Doniphan-Trumbull; 7; 7; 0; 0; 7; 7—28

Grand Island CC; 3; 0; 3; 8; 7; 6—27

First Quarter

GICC—Jacob Stegman 39 FG, 8:24.

DT—Jaden Williams 4 run (Lorenzo Ciafre kick), 1:21.

Second Quarter

DT—Williams 39 pass to Kaedan Detamore (Ciafre kick), 10:51.

Third Quarter

GICC—Stegman 36 FG, :01.

Fourth Quarter

GICC—Zenon Sack 84 pass to Jack Steenson (Sack run), 6:02.

Overtime

DT—Williams 1 run (Ciafre kick)

GICC—Johnson 1 run (Stegman kick).

Second overtime

GICC—Johnson 1 run (kick no good).

DT—Williams 10 pass to Detamore (Ciafre kick).