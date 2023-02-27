HASTINGS – Jaden Williams was in the right spot at the right time for the Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball team.

The 6-foot-2 junior scored underneath the basket with 32 seconds left to give the Class C-2, No. 1 Cardinals the lead.

Then the Doniphan-Trumbull defense came up with a stop at the end of the game.

That allowed the Cardinals to return to the state tournament for the third time in four years after defeating Hastings St. Cecilia 39-37 on Monday at Hastings College in the C2-3 boys district final.

“We just happened to put Jaden in a position to make a play, and he did a great job in doing that,” DT coach Kelan Buhr said.

Williams, who scored all of Doniphan-Trumbull’s six points in the final quarter, said he saw what was happening to get in position to score the game-winning basket.

“I just happened to see my guy trailing, so I just knew the open basket was going to be there,” Williams said. “I’m glad I was able to score to give us the lead at that moment.”

However, St. Cecilia’s defense gave Doniphan-Trumbull fits throughout the entire game. The Bluehawks, who played a 1-3-1 zone, held the Cardinals to 32 percent and only 39 points. Doniphan-Trumbull averages 62.0 points per game.

“We had to hold them under 45 points to have a chance, and we held them to 39. That team averages a lot of points. That’s really all you can ask out of our defense to hold them to 39 points,” St. Cecilia coach Ryan Ohnoutka said.

Doniphan-Trumbull had to overcome a slow start. St. Cecilia led 11-6 and held the Cardinals to only one basket at the end for the first quarter.

But the Cardinals settled down and outscored St. Cecilia 17-11 to take a 23-22 lead at the break. Parker Volk scored nine of Doniphan-Trumbull’s 17 points in the second stanza.

“We got a lot of shots against their 1-3-1, but they just couldn’t go down, especially in that first quarter,” Buhr said. “Maybe the moment was big at the start, but our kids did a great job of settling in and taking a deep breath. We didn’t need to make a lot of adjustments, just getting back to what we do.”

The second half was back and forth the entire way. A Jack Poppe steal and layup that broke a 27-all tie and the Cardinals got the lead to 33-28 on a Williams basket.

However the Bluehawks rallied back with a 5-0 run of their own, with Carson Kudlacek hitting a 3-pointer to tie the game at 33-all.

Then the two teams took turns with the lead, setting up the Cardinals defensive stand in the final seconds.

A key stat for the Cardinals was going 14 of 14 from the free throw line.

“I give credit to our kids for being good free throw shooters,” Buhr said. “That ended up being the difference in the game.”

Ohnoutka said that stat was big, especially since St. Cecilia was 7 of 14 from the charity stripe.

“Give them credit, they did what needed to be done at the free throw line, and we didn’t,” Ohnoukta said. “That was the difference in the game right there.”

Braxton Wiles led St. Cecilia with 10 points.

Buhr said he’s excited to be taking the Cardinals back to the state tournament for the third time in four years.

“It’s been a growing experience because we didn’t know what we had at the beginning of the year,” Buhr said. “We got some big wins early on, and the momentum kept building. We had some losses along the way but for the kids to win a game like they did tonight, it pays dividends for all the hard work they put in.”

Williams said he expects Doniphan-Trumbull to be well supported at the state tournament next week.

“I can’t thank the community enough for their support. It seems like they’ve been at every game we’ve played this year,” Williams said. “I’m sure they will be down in Lincoln supporting us.”

Doniphan-Trumbull 39, Hastings St. Cecilia 37

Hastings SC; 11; 11; 8; 7–37

Doniphan-Trumbull; 6; 17; 10; 6–39

Hastings St. Cecilia (15-11)

Graham Daly 2-3 0-0 4, Jenson Anderson 3-4 1-1 8, Cooper Butler 2-2 1-3 5, Quinn Rosno 1-2 1-2 3, Hayden Demuth 2-4 0-0 4, Carson Kudlacek 1-4 0-0 3, Braxton Wiles 3-7 4-6 10, Grant Rossow 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 14-29 7-14 37.

Doniphan-Trumbull (24-2)

Jack Poppe 2-8 0-0 4, Kaeden Detamore 0-4 2-2 2, Jake Collinson 1-2 2-2 4, Ty Bennett 0-5 4-4 4, Parker Volk 3-7 0-0 9, Jaden Williams 5-8 6-6 16. Totals 11-34 14-14 39

3-pointers – HSC: 2-7 (Anderson 1-1, Kudlacek 1-3, Rosno 0-1, Rossow 0-2). DT: 2-16. (Volk 2-6, Bennett 0-4, Poppe 0-4, Detamore 0-2. Rebounds – HSC 21 (Wiles 6). DT 18 (Volk 4). Turnovers: HSC 16, DT 11. Fouled out: None.