Doniphan-Trumbull looks to improve from last season

Last season didn’t go as planned for Doniphan-Trumbull’s football team, which ended the year 3-6.

But there were positive signs, including an 11-point loss to Hastings st. Cecilia who reached the quarterfinals in Class C-2.

It’s a game that has motivated them for this year’s team goal: winning a district title.

“We’ve really used that game as something to remind our guys of in the offseason,” Doniphan-Trumbull coach Jordan Conner said. “It’s been a game that is kind of an emotional meter for our guys. When we need a little more juice on a Tuesday in our weight room or on a random Wednesday at noon. Are we doing enough to win a district title? We feel that our guys have bought into that.

The Cardinals last won a district title in 2017 and in this year’s C2-5 district, they’ll have to get through the Bluehawks this time around.

In order to accomplish that goal, junior offensive lineman Tyler Engel said they have to be ready to go from the first snap, which they weren’t at times last season.

“Last year, we struggled to start games, and we were a second half team,” Engel said. “In order to win games and do what we want to do, we have to play a full game at maximum effort.”

Doniphan-Trumbull has some stiff competition on the schedule this season including the season opener against last year’s C-1 state semifinalist, Kearney Catholic. Two weeks later, they’ll take on Wilber-Clatonia, who made the semifinals in C-2.

The Cardinals also will see some new competition when they play Amherst and West Holt who are both moving to 11-man from 8-man.

Two players on the offensive side of the ball who will try to help improve on last year’s 20.5 points per game are 6-2 junior quarterback Jaden Williams and 5-7 junior receiver Kaedan Detamore.

“Jaedan has been throwing the football to Caedan since about the fourth grade,” Conner said. “They’ve developed great chemistry with each other throughout their elementary, junior high and high school years. They have a pretty good understanding of where each other’s going to be and when the ball’s going to be there.”

Williams started all nine games last season and threw for 1,171 yards last season with six touchdowns and five interceptions. Detamore is his returning leading receiver, with 276 yards and one touchdown last season.

On defense, senior linebacker Masin Lang, who recorded 66 tackles last season, and junior defensive lineman Gabe Waters have taken on similar roles as vocal leaders. They both make sure teammates are lined up correctly pre-snap and know exactly what they’re supposed to do during the play.

Conner, who is returning for his second season as head coach, said that while the team leadership is good, depth is something that will be worked on throughout the year.

“(We) have a lot of guys that are really focused on being good football players,” Conner said. “Like everybody else in Class C-2, still a couple of rolled ankles away from being in a tough spot, but we’re continuing to build more depth and find out other things guys can do to put us in situations where we can overcome any adversity on Fridays in the fall.”

While they have a new starting running back this season, senior Abe Stutzman will have a veteran group to run behind. Doniphan-Trumbull returns four of their five starting offensive lineman from last season.

Conner said that in his spread offense, they’ll do whatever it takes as a team to try and get the victory.

“We’re going to do whatever we have to do to win on Friday. If that means we’ve got to throw it 60 times, we’ll throw it 60 times. If that means we have to run it 60 times, we’ll run it 60 times. We do the best we can to be as multiple we can offensively and defensively to make sure we always have answers to what the opponent is trying to do to us.

“We started that process a little earlier than maybe we have in the past to make sure guys have the requisite football knowledge to be able to adapt on the fly and make the individual changes they need to make over the course of a game.”

During Tuesday’s practice, one thing was clear: The confidence is there to get the job done.

“We believe we are capable of being district champs this year,” Engel said.