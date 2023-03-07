After reaching the state boys basketball tournament last season, the Doniphan-Trumbull boys lost their top four scorers per game.

Yet, the Cardinals (24-2) are in the same spot as last year, making a trip down to Lincoln.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement,” Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr said. “We’ve joked as a coaching staff it took us getting down to Lincoln three times before we kind of had a ‘normal’ trip because in 2020, we had the COVID year and last year, with the Big Ten wrestling tournament, we had boys and girls the same week which is what it is.

“As far as the kids are concerned, I think they’re very, very excited. We’ve talked to them about how much we’ve accomplished already this year and that we’re going to go down and see a really good team in the first round. …It’s definitely an honor to be one of the eight teams in your class that gets to go down to the state tournament. I think the kids understand it, and that they have both the work ethic and mentality that we don’t want to just go down. We want to go down and get a win.”

Doniphan-Trumbull showcases youth across the board. And after a successful year last season, Buhr said they didn’t discuss reaching the state tournament in the preseason.

“I was looking at my preview sheets that I sent out to people and what I told people is that I think we’ll surprise some people,” he said. “I think we’ve done that. I think we probably surprised ourselves even a little bit. The ball just kept rolling all year into a 20-game win streak to start the year and a conference championship. We’ve played some really good teams the past couple of weeks, and we’ve lost a couple, but they were things we’ve learned from, and I think they’ll make us better.”

In their district final, the Cardinals narrowly beat Hastings St. Cecilia. Doniphan-Trumbull’s two losses this season were by one point on the road at Holdrege a month ago and a 75-62 loss to Amherst in their subdistrict final.

“We’re still very young, and that’s very evident in some of these bigger situations toward the end of the year,” Buhr said. “Experience is the one thing you can’t teach somebody. They have to go through these experiences. For a young team to battle like we did against St. Cecilia, being able to make just one or two more plays than we did I think will pay dividends in the long run.

“Against Amherst and Holdrege, there were just some situations in those games that we encountered for the first time all year in a lot of ways. They’re situations that we’ve talked to the kids about and learned from.”

With so much youth on their team that includes only two seniors, Buhr said it would be normal for them to have nerves, but they’re super focused right now. He said that they’re focused on the present rather than the future.

“I know our youth is something that we’ll talk an awful lot about, and there’s no way of changing that. The future appears to be very bright for us. That’s not something we talk to the kids about at all. With the way life goes, we don’t know how many tomorrow’s we’re going to be promised, and we don’t know what next year will bring. We like to think we’ll be back down to the state tournament and hopefully with this group, but we’re not guaranteed anything.

“This is definitely where our focus is at, and we want to make the most of it. Our support systems have been there all year, so I assume they’ll be there. I hope our kids come out and play free and loose and enjoy the experience they’ve earned.”

The No. 3 seed Cardinals take on No. 6 seed Tri County at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Buhr said with the Trojans, it starts and ends with point guard Carter Siems, who averages 18.4 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game. He also has 108 assists and 65 steals.

“He’s their leader in scoring and rebounding and assists and steals,” he said. “He makes everyone else around him go. There’s definitely other players on the team that can do some things, but he’s definitely the main focus. Outside of him, they’ve got some guards that can shoot it and dribble it well. They’ve got a couple of bigs that are 6-6 and 6-5 that do a really good job of catching and finishing with two feet and with contact around the rim. They do a nice job of rebounding. We’re definitely going to have our hands full.”

Tri County and Doniphan-Trumbull are just two of the eight teams in the bracket that are ‘very high quality and very high level basketball’ teams, Buhr said.

“We’ve talked about Tri County, and there’s us as the new kids on the block with new kids obviously,” Buhr said. “On our side of the bracket, you have Amherst who we’ve played, and they got us by 13 obviously. We know them very well. Their first round opponent is Norfolk Catholic, the C-2 football champion, who features a 6-6 and 6-5 kid who go about 230 or 240. While we know Amherst is extremely skilled, we know Norfolk Catholic just has athletes all over the floor, and they’ve got some guards who do some nice things.

“On the other side, there’s Freeman who’s only loss is to Tri County. They play Gordon-Rushville. …Hartington Cedar Catholic and Elkhorn Valley, I don’t know if there’s a kid between the two teams that’s shorter than 6-2. They’re athletic and very skilled. It’s going to be a heck of a tournament to win and whoever does is going to have earned it.”

Doniphan-Trumbull features a balanced attack as Freshman Jack Poppe leads the way with 13.7 ppg and 5.9 rpg, while Jaden Williams averages 11.7 ppg and 6.0 rpg. Three other players average between 8.3 to 9.4 ppg.

Buhr credits the Cardinals’ youth program for producing skilled players to get them back to state.

“We’re a little bit bigger than we have been in years past but to call us superior athletes would be a stretch,” he said. “Our kids’ skill level, I would put up against anybody because of the amount of time they put into it. Our ability to pass it is elite in my opinion. We have kids that can dribble it and put it on the floor and beat people that way. Our shooting ability I think is something that would be an equalizer against a team of superior athletes.

“I credit that and our kids’ love for the game and their competitiveness. They’re not going to back down from anybody. We see that every day in practice, and they’ve been doing it since they were little guys coming to open gym, having coach tell them ‘hey, we need to calm down and take it easy’. I think it’s something that has just carried over. We might not be the biggest or strongest or fastest, but we know what we’re going to do and how to play the game.”

To be playing on Saturday, Buhr said they have to do three things: be better in transition, rebound well and be efficient in their shooting

“In order to be playing all three days, I think we have to be a little better in transition than we have been as of late,” he said. “Rebounding is going to be a huge key for us, so that’s something we’ve been really focused on. And ultimately, I think being able to shoot a high percentage of free throws and 3’s is going to be something that will be an equalizer for us. Those three things are something I think will be telling tales for us in one or three games we get to play down there.”