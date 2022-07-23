Early pitching duel turns into run-rule win for Elkhorn North over Grand Island Home Federal

BELLEVUE—Home Federal and Elkhorn North both started the day with their ace pitchers on the mound.

Both Home Federal’s Cohen Evans and Elkhorn North’s Kyler Hanson were dealing early. Evans went four up, three down in the first inning, while Hanson struck out three batters and threw two walks in the first.

Evans went four up, three down in the second again. Home Federal loaded the bases in the bottom of the second and pressure mounted for Hanson.

Hanson and his defense delivered, turning a Zenon Sack grounder into a 4-6-3 double play and leaving three Grand Island runners on base.

Elkhorn North held the momentum the rest of the game and rolled to a 11-1 run-rule win in six innings in the first round of the Class A American Legion Seniors State Tournament American Division on Saturday afternoon at Bellevue East’s Don Roddy Field.

“He (Hanson) went out there and did what we needed him to do,” Elkhorn North coach Anthony Dunn said. “I think he’d probably tell you he walked too many guys but when he’s on…it was good to see him set the tone, and it was good to see him shut the door with a big double play there in the second or third. I think that was probably the moment of the game where things switched.”

Home Federal struggled all game long getting hits off of the Elkhorn North pitchers. Coach Kirby Wells agreed that the game changed in the bottom of the second and said his batters need to step up tomorrow.

“That second inning was key where we loaded up the bases and they were able to get out of there without any damage,” Wells said. “Far too many strikeouts from our hitters today, but they know that. We’re going to make the adjustment.”

Hanson threw seven strikeouts and four walks in 3 1/2 innings. His performance helped Elkhorn North’s lead grow to 4-0, and the Elkhorn North coaching staff was able to hold

him to an 80-pitch count, so they could possibly use him later on in the tournament.

Combined with his pitching, Elkhorn North got 12 hits in the game. Dunn said his team has mostly started slow all year.

“For some reason, this whole summer, we’ve been a second time through the lineup team,” Elkhorn North coach Anthony Dunn said. “Our 3, 4, 5 innings have always been our best. …He (Evans) pitched really well.”

Home Federal’s lone run was scored in the bottom of the fifth on a Carson Leiting sac fly to left field, scoring Sack. However, they once again left the inning with the bases loaded.

Riley Plummer led home Federal by going 1-for-2 at the plate. All Home Federal batters except Kevin Ramos struck out at least once.

Evans threw two strikeouts and allowed seven hits in his four innings. Home Federal will take on Bellevue West on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. in the elimination bracket. Wells said he expects his guys to come ready to play.

“They played Lincoln East tough and lost 4-3,” Wells said. “They’re a scrappy bunch and well coached. I don’t think the 10 a.m. start will give our guys any trouble.”