Elba boys, Heartland Lutheran girls advance in Goldenrod tournament

In the play-in game for the Goldenrod Conference tournament, Elba and Heartland Lutheran put on a show.

Elba maintained an 11-point lead heading into halftime, but the third quarter was all Heartland Lutheran.

The Red Hornets outscored the Bluejays 16-7 in the stanza, cutting the deficit to two points. On Heartland Lutheran’s first play of the fourth quarter, senior guard Adin Baker tied the game with a fast break layup.

However, Heartland Lutheran couldn’t keep up their scoring pace and trailing by five points with two minutes to go, they were forced to start fouling. Elba went 5-for-6 at the line over that stretch, securing a 44-36 win on Saturday afternoon.

“It starts with our leaders,” Elba coach Logan Simmerman said. “Brendon Keene and Logan Adams. It all started on the defensive end. Our shots weren’t falling in the third quarter, so we had to get our press back in and make them turn the ball over. Got the steals, and it just came down to free throws.”

Keene and Adams shooting is how Elba originally grew their lead in the first half. Holding a 9-7 lead, Adams came down and drilled what was his second three-pointer of the night. At the end of the first quarter, Keene side-stepped and faded toward the right corner, banking in a three-pointer at the buzzer.

On the first possession of the second quarter, he hit another 3-pointer five feet away from his last shot to make it a 9-0 run.

Simmerman said that while they don’t always shoot like that, he trusts them to make big shots.

“Offensively, we struggle sometimes,” he said. “When the shots aren’t falling, they're not falling. But I trust my team to make some shots. Logan Adams and Brendon Keene stepped up big for us. It was a team effort and team win for sure.”

Keene led all scorers with 24 points, including going 16-for-18 from the free throw line. Adams and Cody Donohue pitched in another nine for Elba.

Elba (2-8) advances in the tournament to play D-2 No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis. Simmerman said regardless of that game, Saturday’s win can boost their confidence heading for the rest of the season.

“I’m not for sure when Elba has even won a play-in game at the boys' level,” he said. “It’ll help our confidence. We have a really tough game against Humphrey St. Francis. I told the boys ‘it’s going to come fast, and we need to be ready for it.’ Any win will help our team right now. We got three wins last year. One of our team's goals is getting more wins than last year, so any kind of progress we can show and build on that will help for the future.”

Baker led Heartland Lutheran (0-11) with 20 points. HL coach Brent Penny said the Red Hornets might be one of the most inexperienced teams in the state and have their eyes focused on the future.

“I play seven guys and five of them are freshmen,” Penny said. “They’re really developing well. We’re maybe the youngest team in the state. I know at least we are in our conference. I just told them ‘we’re showing signs of maturity and figuring things out.’ It would be nice to get a win to make it feel like we’re getting somewhere but these guys are working hard and really improving. I’m really excited for the future. They just have to keep learning, and it’s a little bit of baptism by fire.”

Elba 44, Heartland Lutheran 36

Elba; 15; 9; 7; 13-44

Heartland Lutheran; 7; 6; 16; 7-36

ELBA

Logan Adams 3 1-2 9, Brendon Keene 3 16-18 24, Cody Donohue 4 0-2 9, Bryson Eacker 1 0-0 2.

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN

Aidn Baker 7 4-5 20, Micah Rhoades 0 1-2 1, Chad Rostvet 4 2-2 11, Colton Zehender 2 0-0 4.

GIRLS

Heartland Lutheran 42, Elba 20

The Heartland Lutheran girls used their 2-3 defense to stifle Elba on Saturday afternoon and rolled to a 42-20 win in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.

The win was the Red Hornets’ largest margin of victory this season.

“It started with our defense,” Heartland Lutheran girls coach Brad Bills said. “We shut them down. We didn’t let them have shots. We did a good job of defending No. 10 (Jaime Wysocki) and No. 23 (Maycee Radke) and never let them get going.

“Offensively, I thought we moved the ball really well, and we did a nice job of getting down low. And then we made them and finished them. I think once we made a couple, our confidence shooting went up big time.”

Elba used a press to try and force the Red Hornets into turnovers, but Heartland Lutheran mostly had success against it and would often pull up for mid-range jump shots.

Leading 33-10 at the end of the third quarter, only one of their field goals was a layup.

Taylor Lemburg led Heartland Lutheran (3-8) with 16 points. The Red Hornets advance to take on Nebraska Christian on Tuesday.

Elba coach Sarah Morrow said the Bluejays hadn’t seen a 2-3 defense much this season, and it took them a little while to get warmed up to it.

“They played a 2-3 defense on us, and we haven’t seen that a whole lot this year,” Morrow said. “Usually, teams will play man against us. We have girls out with injuries, and we were missing our point guard today. We were not able to adjust very well in the first well due to just missing our point guard. They really played good defense on us. First half, rebounding wasn’t very good. I felt like it got better in the second half. I think we got warmed up and used to having those five girls out there on the court.”

Radke led Elba (2-10) with seven points.

Heartland Lutheran 42, Elba 20

Elba; 2; 6; 2; 10-20

Heartland Lutheran; 9; 17; 7; 9-42

ELBA

Jaime Wysocki 1 1-4 3, Alexis Berggren 2 0-3 4, Amanda Sagra-Mateo 1 0-1 2, Maycee Radke 2 3-8 7, Deanna Fanta 2 0-0 4.

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN

Yuzu Hayashi 0 1-2 1, Emma Koch 1 0-0 2, Taylor Lemburg 7 1-2 16, Brielle Saddler 3 0-0 7, Emary Rhoades 2 0-0 4, Carly Niemoth 2 0-2 4, Kelsey Essex 2 0-2 4, Brooke Adams 2 0-0 4.