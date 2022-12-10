Elkhorn South fends off Grand Island Senior High

Grand Island Senior High’s scrappy fourth-quarter rally wasn’t quite enough as Elkhorn South held on for a 52-36 road victory Saturday night.

Trailing 38-16 after three quarters, the Islanders outscored the Storm 20-14 in the fourth with the help of four 3-pointers — three of them by Nyaruot Wal. A 3 by Wal with 43 seconds remaining cut Grand Island’s deficit to 50-36, but that was as close as the Islanders could get.

“Our girls are working really hard and one of the things we’re going to continue to focus on is pushing through adversity,” Grand Island coach Kathryn Langrehr said. “We did some really good things tonight. We’re going to try to build on that mentality of never quitting and I was super proud of our leaders in that regard.”

Wal scored all 10 of her points in the final seven minutes to lead the Islanders (0-4). Hailey Kenkel added nine points and Mya Gawrych finished with eight points and a game-high 12 rebounds for Grand Island.

Alexa Eddie scored 15 points to lead Elkhorn South (1-3). Aimee Burke, Addy Penke and Thea Marasco all had 11 points for the Storm.

The Islanders, who were 6 of 15 shooting from the floor in the fourth quarter, eclipsed their previous high scoring total for the season by six points.

“These girls have basically played in a different system every year that they’ve been here, so I’m hoping to start seeing us get into a little more of a rhythm with the system that we have,” Langrehr said. “It was nice to be able to compete tonight and I think it comes back to focusing on the things that we can control.”

Foul trouble was an issue for Grand Island, which had to play down the stretch without seniors Nyagoaa Khor and Emma McCoy. Khor, who had eight rebounds, fouled out with 5:59 to play, while McCoy was whistled for her fifth personal foul late in the third quarter.

Elkhorn South finished 18 of 34 from the free-throw line as Grand Island committed 26 fouls. The Storm converted 9 of 16 foul shots in the second quarter, building a 29-11 halftime lead.

“We need to do a better job of keeping teams off the free-throw line,” Langrehr said. “It was practically a free-throw competition there in the second quarter, but that’s another thing that we can work to improve and take measurable steps.”

Despite the loss, Langrehr said she was proud of the Islanders’ effort. Grand Island’s grit was especially apparent on the glass as it outrebounded the Storm 53-51.

“One of the things that I’ve tried to emphasize to our team is that after a game, can you look back and say that you did your absolute best?” Langrehr said. “Tonight, if you look at the discipline that we played with for the majority of the game in our system, we were doing a much better job.

“We’ve got two more games before the holiday break and I’m looking forward to continuing the teaching process.”

Elkhorn South 52, Grand Island 36

ELKHORN SOUTH (1-3)

Aimee Burke 3-11 4-6 11, Addy Penke 3-11 4-6 11, Alexa Eddie 3-11 9-10 15, Emerson Wohlers 1-5 0-4 2, Baylee Zakrzewski 0-1 0-3 0, Reegan Marasco 0-3 0-0 0, Katelyn Franzen 0-1 0-0 0, Drew Hasenkamp 1-5 0-2 2, Thea Marasco 5-13 1-3 11, Ava Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-62 18-34 52.

GRAND ISLAND (0-4)

Nyaruot Wal 3-12 1-2 10, Nyagooa Khor 1-7 0-1 2, Elli Ward 1-5 0-1 2, Mya Gawrych 3-8 2-8 8, Hailey Kenkel 2-12 4-6 9, Emma McCoy 1-4 1-1 3, Lidia Yusif 0-1 0-0 0, Raygan Hoos 0-2 0-2 0, Talia DeVault 0-3 2-2 2, Nyawal John 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-55 10-23 36.

Elkhorn South 7 22 9 14—52

Grand Island 6 5 5 20—36

3-point goals—ES 2-18 (Burke 1-6, Penke 1-3, Eddie 0-3, Wohlers 0-1, Hasenkamp 0-2, T.Marasco 0-2, Hamilton 0-1), GI 4-25 (Wal 3-10, Ward 0-3, Kenkel 1-8, McCoy 0-1, Hoos 0-2, DeVault 0-1). Fouled out—Khor, McCoy. Rebounds—ES 51 (Penke 6, Eddie 6, R.Marasco 6, T.Marasco 6), GI 53 (Gawrych 12). Assists—ES 9 (Wohlers 3, R.Marasco 3), GI 4 (Kenkel 2). Turnovers—ES 13, GI 21. Total fouls—ES 18, GI 26. Technicals—None. A—NA.

BOYS

Elkhorn South 75, Grand Island 42

Class A No. 8-rated Elkhorn South used a second-quarter surge and then outscored Grand Island Senior High 40-21 in the second half on its way to a 75-42 road victory over the Islanders Saturday night.

Alec Noonan scored a game-high 25 points, including 16 in the second quarter, on the strength of 5 of 8 shooting from 3-point range for the Storm (3-1). Evan Werner added 16 points and Caden Stone finished with 12 for Elkhorn South, which was 11 of 29 from behind the arc.

Kazadi Mukoma had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Grand Island (0-4). Mukadi Mukoma added 10 points and Riley Plummer scored eight for the Islanders, who have faced three opponents rated in the top 10 in their first four outings.

Three-pointers by Plummer and Kazadi Mukoma cut Grand Island’s deficit to 15-13 with 6:43 remaining in the second quarter. However, the Storm responded with a 14-0 scoring spree on its way to building a 35-21 halftime lead.

Elkhorn South 75, Grand Island 42

ELKHORN SOUTH (3-1)

Alec Noonan 9-14 2-2 25, Jackson Moeller-Swan 2-4 0-0 4, Gavin Hornbacher 3-5 0-0 6, Caden Stone 4-9 3-3 12, Evan Werner 4-12 5-6 16, Owen Musil 0-2 0-0 0, Lincoln Schwarz 2-2 2-5 6, Aidan Skradis 2-5 0-0 6, Davis Estill 0-4 0-0 0, Nathan Armstrong 0-0 0-0 0, Madden Riggs 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper Mroczek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 12-16 75.

GRAND ISLAND (0-4)

Cohen Nelson 0-0 0-1 0, Mukadi Mukoma 3-5 3-4 10, Riley Plummer 2-7 2-2 8, Kazadi Mukoma 6-15 0-1 15, Evan McDonald 1-1 1-2 3, Reid Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Jaxon Bernal 3-4 0-0 6, John Karnouls 0-1 0-0 0, Broxton Barrientos 0-0 0-0 0, Bode Albers 0-0 0-0 0, Matt Luol 0-0 0-0 0, Babur Choul 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-35 6-10 42.

Elkhorn South 10 25 20 20—75

Grand Island 7 14 10 11—42

3-point goals—ES 11-29 (Noonan 5-8, Moeller-Swan 0-2, Hornbacher 0-2, Stone 1-2, Werner 3-6, Musil 0-2, Skradis 2-5, Estill 0-1, Mroczek 0-1), GI 6-17 (M.Mukoma 1-3, Plummer 2-5, K.Mukoma 3-6, Karnouls 0-1, Choul 0-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—ES 35 (Schwarz 7), GI 22 (K.Mukoma 7). Assists—ES 15 (Moeller-Swan 4, Stone 4), GI 7 (Nelson 3). Turnovers—ES 13, GI 22. Total fouls—ES 11, GI 16. Technicals—None. A—NA.