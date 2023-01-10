Emotional win for Northwest wrestling after Blake Fruchtl's death

Hearts were heavy for the Northwest boys wrestling team Tuesday night.

The Class B, NeWrestle No. 7 Vikings went out and wrestled for Blake Fruchtl during a 63-15 win over O’Neill at Northwest High School.

Fruchtl, a former Northwest wrestler, died unexpectedly at the age of 29 on Monday.

“It was a very tough night for the Northwest wrestling family. I told the kids to go out there and give us your best effort tonight,” an emotional Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said. “A lot of the kids in the program looked up to Blake because they knew how hard of a worker he was. He was very special to us.”

Fruchtl was a three-time state champion while wrestling for both Grand Island Senior High and Northwest. He won Class A state titles in 2009 (112 pounds) and 2010 (125) during the Islanders’ run of five-straight Class A titles from 2009-13. Then he won a Class B 145-pound state title for the Vikings in 2012. Fruchtl was Sybrandts' first state champion.

Fruchtl went on to wrestle at Hastings College, where he became an All-American. After his college days, he was an assistant coach for Northwest for two seasons. He was part of the Vikings’ coaching staff when they won the 2019 state championship.

Northwest girls co-coach Jeff Westerby, who coached Fruchtl as an assistant coach on the Grand Island Senior High teams, said his thoughts and prayers go out to the Fruchtl family.

“I want them to know that we’re thinking of them and praying for them during this tough time,” he said. “Blake was a special kid. Both wrestling families are hurting right now but not as much as they are. It’s a tough situation.”

On the mat, Northwest wasted very little time in getting the win over the Eagles. Ian Arends (138), Zach Cooley (145), Bo Bushhousen (160), Nolan Moorman (170), Cooper Ewoldt (182) and Joseph Stein (220) all recorded first-period pins for the Vikings.

Kaleb Keiper (106), Alex Linden (113), Roland Mendoza (120) and Gavin Ruff (132) all recorded forfeit victories.

Victor Isele, No. 2 at 285, earned a 3-1 victory over Tucker Shabram. Isele scored the lone takedown in the second period.

Sybrandts said it was special to see Arends get the run started for the Vikings. Arends, who pinned Ashten Burival in 1:09, is a cousin of Fruchtl.

“I’m sure that meant a lot to him to win that match for Blake,” Sybrandts said.

Northwest was coming off winning the Central City Invite on Saturday. Sybrandts said he felt the Vikings came ready to wrestle, especially with all the first-period pins they recorded.

“It’s nice to get another win under our belts,” Sybrandts said. “I think the kids were really fired up tonight. I know O’Neill had some opens, but they have some tough kids in their lineup.

“I told the kids to have that predator mindset and we need to be on the attack if we want to reach our goals, which is to reach the state duals, which we haven’t competed in a while (since 2019). We just need to take it one match at a time from here on out.”

Northwest hosts Seward at 7 p.m. Thursday and its home invite at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Northwest 63, O’Neill 15

106—Kaleb Keiper, NW, won by forf.; 113—Alex Linden, NW, won by forf.; 120—Roland Mendoza, NW, won by forf.; 126—John Alden, ON, pinned Jonathan Taylor, NW, 4:47; 132—Gavin Ruff, NW, won by forf.; 138—Ian Arends, NW, pinned Ashten Burival, ON, 1:09; 145—Zach Cooley, NW, pinned Cooper Hoffman, ON, 0:54; 152—Oliver Schluns, ON, dec. Theron Johnson, NW, 12-7; 160—Bo Bushhousen, NW, pinned Anthony Miller, ON, 0:50; 170—Nolan Moorman, NW, pinned Matias Jimenez, ON, 1:05; 182—Cooper Ewoldt, NW, pinned Noah Manchester, ON, 0:42; 195—Salvador Rodriguez, ON, pinned Kolton Kerr, NW, 1:20; 220—Joseph Stein, NW, pinned Justin Sickels, ON, 1:22; 285—Victor Isele, NW, dec. Tucker Shabram, ON, 3-1.

Girls

Northwest 42, O’Neill 21

The Northwest girls wrestling team did enough to defeat O’Neill

The Vikings and Eagles competed in six matches, but three pins helped Northwest come away with a 42-21 win.

Ellie Smidt (130), Aubrey Olsufka (135) and Megan Boyd (170) all recorded first-period pins to help the Vikings. Taryn Brewer (120), Jaclyn Julian (125), Miah Kenney (140) and Emma Harb (145) earned forfeit victories.

Westerby said he liked what from the NW winners.

“I thought we wrestled well tonight, and we won the matches we were supposed to win,” Westerby said. “We’ve been working on some stuff and we’re getting better at it. I feel the practices have been more intense and it’s showing the last few times we’ve wrestled.”

But the Vikings lost a battle of returning medalists at 155. No. 4-rated Paola Vergara, who finished second at 165 last year, scored a 3-1 sudden victory over No. 10 Chloe Mader, who took fifth at 152. Vergara scored the winning takedown with 30 seconds left.

“That was a tough one, and we knew going into that match could go either way,” Westerby said. “It was a great match between two really good quality wrestlers.”

The Vikings host Seward at 7 p.m. on Thursday, then host their home invite at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Northwest 42, O’Neill 21

100—Mollie Corkle, ON, won by forf.; 105—Cyrise Brown, ON, pinned Gracie Huggins, NW, 2:32; 110—No match; 115—No match; 120—Taryn Brewer, NW, won by forf.; 125—Jaclyn Julian, NW, won by forf.; 130—Ellie Smidt, NW, pinned Madalynn Kellum, ON, 0:22; 135—Aubrey Olsufka, NW, pinned Emily Krause, ON, 0:46; 140—Miah Kenny, NW, won by forf.; 145—Emma Harb, NW, won by forf.; 155—Paola Vergara, ON, dec. Chloe Mader, NW, 3-1, SV-1; 170—Megan Boyd, NW, pinned Miryam Garcia, ON, 0:37: 190—Madelynne Jakubowski, ON, pinned Kaelin Millan, NW, 1:26; 235—No match.