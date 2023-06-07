The Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team had the error bug during its doubleheader with Hastings Runza.

The Grand Island juniors committed 15 total errors during the two losses to Hastings Wednesday at Ryder Park.

In the first game, Dinsdale committed seven errors that led to a 10-8 loss.

Hastings put up eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings to gain control. Island did score three runs in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t get closer.

Thomas Ummel led the offense by going 2 for 5 with three RBIs, while Kelton Kearns was 2 for 5 with a RBI for Grand Island.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Dinsdale had eight errors that led to a 19-9 six-inning loss. The game was halted in the sixth because of the mercy rule.

Hastings also had a couple of big innings to put the game out of reach. They put five runs in the sixth inning, while scoring three runs in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings.

Grand Island had seven hits in the contest. Aiden Glade was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Kearns was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Dinsdale is off until Tuesday, when it hosts Aurora at 5 p.m.

Game 1

Hastings Runza; 001; 153; 0-10; 10; 3

Dinsdale Auto; 210; 203; 0-8; 8; 7

WP - Abbott. LP-Rust. 2B-Kvetensky 2.

Game 2

Hastings Runza; 323; 335-19; 17; 2

Dinsdale Auto; 061; 011-9; 7; 8

WP-Kvetensky. LP-Ruzicka. 2B-HR: Feezell. TDA: Venezuela Licon, Bolles. 3B-HR: Feezell.