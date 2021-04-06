Eschliman helps Northwest girls rally past Holdrege

Holdrege limited Northwest’s Rylee Eschliman to one goal during the first half Tuesday.
The Dusters couldn’t replicate that success against the Vikings’ leading scorer after halftime.
Eschliman put up four more goals in the second half, including three in a span of nine minutes, to help Northwest rally for a 6-3 victory.
Holdrege (0-4) led 2-1 at the half, but Eschliman added three goals by the 58th minute to push the Vikings ahead. Two of those came off of assists from Jessica Francis.
“The girls didn’t hang their heads,” Northwest coach Jessica Herrmann said. “(Holdrege) got some goals because they had the wind to their favor in the first half. (Northwest’s players) showed a lot of resiliency, which was a nice sight to see because some of the other games we haven’t always had that mental toughness.
“So I was just really happy to see us get a goal early on (in the 49th minute) to tie it and from there we were able to relax and just play.”
Eschliman said being able to bounce back has been a key to her success as well as the team.
“I’m being able to push through so I can improve and go on,” the senior said.
Herrmann said Eschliman has gotten off to a great start to the season.
“She’s been awesome,” she said. “She gets down on herself, but she always seems to find a way to get a couple in there. Her teammates are always encouraging her. They do a great job of getting her the ball, and she always gives credit to them first.
“If we can spread the wealth and get some more on that scoring machine, we’d really be in the money.”
Lexie Lilienthal scored in the 59th minute – Northwest’s fourth goal in 10 minutes – and also assisted on Eschliman’s final score in the 79th minute.
The Vikings used a different lineup with some players seeing their first significant varsity minutes. Herrrmann credited them for solid performances in the victory.
That allowed Northwest (4-2) to bounce back a little over 24 hours after a 10-1 loss to Scottsbluff.
“It was really important,” Eschliman said of getting back on the winning track. “We pushed through and came back through everything.”
Herrmann said: “Yesterday was a real gut check, and we haven’t been able to practice because of the holiday break and with so many games back-to-back. It’ll be nice (Wednesday) to take it easy on the legs and shore up some things that we’ve needed to fix the last few games.”
BOYS
Northwest 5, Holdrege 0
With 12 goals through Northwest’s first five games, Parker Janky deservedly drew plenty of attention from Holdrege on Tuesday.
And that allowed the Class B No. 4-rated Vikings to prove they have plenty of other finishers.
Sophomore Caden Keller recorded a hat trick in the second half to help Northwest post a 5-0 victory, its fifth shutout in five wins.
“The nice thing with Parker is he’s very unselfish,” Vikings assistant coach John Kenna said. “When he gets it, he can finish it. But he made a lot of good runs that opened up space for other people. He’s a dual weapon when it comes to that. And it’s nice to have that on our team.
“But a lot of guys stepped up and made some good finishes too.”
For the second straight day, Northwest held a 2-0 lead at halftime and wanted a quick goal in the second half to open things up.
They got one – a really quick one.
Keller scored on a sharp angled shot from left of the net 13 seconds after play resumed. His second goal came in the 52nd minute off a Janky assist, and he sent an arching shot into the net from inside the box off a Jacob Kaminski assist in the 67th minute to complete the hat trick.
“I thought the second half we moved the ball a lot better,” Kenna said. “We did more give-and-gos. We kept forcing in that first half. They kind of packed the box a little more, and with so many guys there you can’t be getting those through balls. So we just found another way to do it.”
Northwest quickly got the ball from its keeper up the field and into the back of the net on a laser shot into the upper left corner by Jarit Mejia in the 13th minute. Janky assisted.
Trevyn Keene made it 2-0 in the 29th minute when the Dusters (0-3) got the ball out of the box only to find Keene waiting for the ball.
Northwest goalkeepers Zeke Koenig and Chase Heck each had two saves.
Despite the win, the coaches felt this wasn’t the best performance by the Vikings (5-1).
“We’ve got to stay focused,” Kenna said. “We’ve got to come out a little harder than we did today, but it was good. When you have three games in a week, you’ve got to rest your body but still find a way to get better and better.”