Eschliman helps Northwest girls rally past Holdrege

Holdrege limited Northwest’s Rylee Eschliman to one goal during the first half Tuesday.

The Dusters couldn’t replicate that success against the Vikings’ leading scorer after halftime.

Eschliman put up four more goals in the second half, including three in a span of nine minutes, to help Northwest rally for a 6-3 victory.

Holdrege (0-4) led 2-1 at the half, but Eschliman added three goals by the 58th minute to push the Vikings ahead. Two of those came off of assists from Jessica Francis.

“The girls didn’t hang their heads,” Northwest coach Jessica Herrmann said. “(Holdrege) got some goals because they had the wind to their favor in the first half. (Northwest’s players) showed a lot of resiliency, which was a nice sight to see because some of the other games we haven’t always had that mental toughness.

“So I was just really happy to see us get a goal early on (in the 49th minute) to tie it and from there we were able to relax and just play.”

Eschliman said being able to bounce back has been a key to her success as well as the team.

“I’m being able to push through so I can improve and go on,” the senior said.