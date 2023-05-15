OMAHA — Cohen Evans had ‘everything’ going, Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said.

Evans was commanding on the mound from the beginning of the No. 9 Islanders game against No. 5 Gretna, striking out the top of the Dragons’ lineup in the first inning.

That set the tone for the day, as Grand Island shut down Gretna’s offense on their way to a 2-0 win at Werner Park on Monday morning. The win extends the Islanders’ season for at least another day, as they will play the loser of Millard West-Creighton Prep on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Tal Anderson Field.

“Great team win. Cohen Evans was absolutely dominant on the mound today,” Wells said. “He was dialed in from the get-go and mixed all three pitches for strikes. He was really tough. He got ahead of hitters and didn’t walk anybody, and we played pretty good defense behind him. That’s a recipe for a great win.”

Evans threw 13 strikeouts and zero walks, giving up two hits in the game. Sixty-four of his 93 pitches were thrown for strikes. That earned him a celebration hug from his older brother and Nebraska baseball player Cole Evans, who was there in attendance along with another former Grand Island native turned Husker baseball player in Casey Burnham.

“He had everything going,” Wells said. “Located his fastball anywhere he wanted to and threw two different sliders for strikes and threw his breaking ball for strikes and mixed in his changeup anytime he wanted to. Made it pretty easy for me to call pitches today. He was dialed in and had the boys on his back the entire time.”

Grand Island (13-10) scored their two runs in the third inning. Broxton Barrientos got on base first by singling to right field. After Riley Plummer struckout, Eli Arends hit a chopper to Gretna pitcher Charles Thomas and got on with a single. Carson Leiting loaded the bases after he was walked.

Batting in the 5-hole, Brayden Lee fought off a nine pitch at-bat and reached on a Dragon error, scoring Barrientos and Arends.

“We just attacked them from the start, and my defense was behind me the whole time and Dougie (Tyler Douglass) behind the plate and Braydo (Brayden Lee) with that big clutch hit to score two,” Evans said. “I knew we had it in the bag once we scored those two runs.”

In the fifth, Evans found himself in a tight spot. Gretna’s Hayden Parrish reached on an Islander error. In the next-at bat, Gretna’s Easton Leahy smashed a double to left field. That led to Wells making a visit to the mound and having a talk with Evans, where he told them to relax and ‘no sweat.’ Evans said he wasn’t too concerned.

“I never sweated,” he said. “I knew we’d be fine.”

On the next at-bat, Gretna’s Connor Cole hit a chopper to Evans, who made the throw to Leiting for the out. Evans then struck out Gretna’s Michael Scheef to end the inning.

Gretna (22-10) was led on the mound by Thomas, who threw eight strikeouts and two walks in six innings, giving up five hits.

At the plate, Barrientos and Arends led the Islanders with two hits each.

To get a win tomorrow and advance to Wednesday, Wells said the Islanders will do whatever is necessary.

“Pitchers are going to have to mix their pitches for strikes,” he said. “We don’t know a ton about Creighton Prep. We saw Millard West and saw their style. They’re a really good baseball team. Got to watch Creighton Prep a little bit against Gretna. …Haven’t really decided right now on a pitching plan but are going to have to have all hands on deck and continue to play well. You win and survive, and that’s the mode we’re in right now.”

Grand Island 2, Gretna 0

GRE; 000; 000 0—0; 2; 1

GI; 002; 000 X—2; 5; 1

WP—Evans. LP—Thomas. GRE—2B: Leahy.