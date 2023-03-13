Former Grand Island and current Nebraska baseball player Cole Evans was named the Big Ten Baseball's Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

Evans hit .818 (9-for-11) with three doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and four runs in three games against Northern Colorado and Illinois State, while recording a 1.636 slugging percentage and .833 on-base percentage.

Against Northern Colorado, Evans went 3-for-4 with a double, two homers, three RBI and a pair of runs scored in a 14-3 seven-inning win.

Against Illinois State, he had a 2-for-3 day, before going 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs in the second game against the Redbirds