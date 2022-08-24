Experienced Northwest football ready to get season underway

On paper, the Class B No. 9 Northwest Vikings don’t seem to have a ton of veteran teams with 12 out of their 22 players as returning starters.

But the numbers don’t tell the whole story, as Northwest had a plethora of injuries last season en route to their 5-5 record.

“We couldn’t get away from the injury bug,” head coach Kevin Stein said. “It was just a constant struggle, so we were good enough to be in games but not really enough to get over the top of the good ones. We were up on Bennington at halftime, and we were up on Waverly late, but we just weren’t able to finish things.”

Now, with many underclassmen getting varsity experience last season, the Vikings can’t wait to get out on the field and show their fans how much they’ve improved, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think we’re going to be spectacular on the defensive side,” defensive end and North Dakota State commit Victor Isele said. “We have all seniors on the D-line returning back. Some more defensive guys at DB, so I think we’ll be great on defense. I think we’ll shut down every game honestly.”

Isele (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) went on to explain how opposing offenses are going to feel like they’re stuck between a rock and a hard place.

“Let’s say two guys get me,” Isele said. “Then that leaves (Owen) Harb open to go rush the quarterback. If two guys get Harb, then I’m open for a one-on-one, and I’ll be that. It will be challenging for them.”

Stein said he expects the defense to play better than last season because they’ll “be more sound.”

“Coach (Jeff) Eynetich has taken over the defense and has been with us for several years and kids just love playing for him,” Stein said. “Our defensive staff does a great job. I think the one thing is we’ll be lined up and know our assignments. Last year, with the changeover, we tried to do too many things and didn’t know exactly what was going on all the time.”

While the defense looks to be stout, senior quarterback Austin Payne (6-foot-1, 180) said opposing teams shouldn’t sleep on their offense either.

“They (fans) can expect a lot of scoring,” Payne said. “We bring back a lot of experience which helps a lot. Some injuries plagued us last year and some guys got thrown in so a lot more guys are going to be ready for Friday nights.”

Payne played quarterback in some varsity games last season because of injuries at the position and said the experience is helping him this year.

“Maybe lose a little bit of the butterflies and act like you’ve been there before,” Payne said. “I know what I’m doing. I know the offense, and it helped a lot experience wise. I’m not going to get thrown into anything I wasn’t a part of last year.”

Stein said besides Payne and Isele, he’s high on this year’s Vikings’ senior class.

“I really like our whole senior class because there’s a good mix of a couple guys who have some orneriness to them,” Stein said. “There’s a couple of guys who are good team players that will do anything for the team and then you have guys in the middle who have a little bit of orneriness and are a little team player.”

Stein also said there’s not necessarily a specific area they’re working on throughout camp, just being better across the board.

“We’re still going to be who we are,” Stein said. “We’ve run the same O and D for years so people know what to expect from us. We’ve got to be better at what we do. Teams know what we’re going to do, and we know what we’re going to do. We have to be better at what we do.”

The Vikings open the season at Class C-1 No. 1 Aurora on Friday, who they lost to 41-27 last season. Stein expects it to be a challenging game again because “they know how to win.”

“You can kind of throw the records out when it’s us and Aurora, but we have to come with the mentality that we’re going to play four quarters, and they’re going to fight their tail off because they know how to win,” Stein said.

Northwest has a challenging front end of the schedule, opening at Aurora and playing No. 3 Omaha Skutt Catholic on the road in week two and No. 2 Scottsbluff on the road in week five.

Their two home games, week three against Seward and week four against Elkhorn North, won’t be played on their home field because renovations aren’t finished.

Stein said it’s all about controlling what they can and not worrying about anything else.

“If you want to complain about it, what are you going to do?” Stein said. “Our turf just kind of keeps getting pushed back and back and back. We just can’t get it here. It’s nothing we can control. …The exciting thing is when we do get a true home field advantage, it will be for the really cool games like the district games and hopefully the playoff games.”

The goal for the Vikings this season is fairly straightforward: play well in the regular season to be able to host come playoff time.

“You have to win in the regular season to get an advantage and keep it as long as you can,” Stein said. “High school ball, college ball, home field advantage is just monumental. We need to come with a good record and try to be one of those top seeds and come here instead of going on the road.”

Isele said this year’s group is close and that will be the difference from last year.

“We talk more on the D-line and tell each other to move and watch the ball,” Isele said. “I feel like we’re a lot closer since we’ve played football the last four years together. Having all of our seniors back where some teams lost their best seniors, I feel like that will be our advantage.”

Payne agreed that this year’s team has great team chemistry.

“It’s a brotherhood,” Payne said. “We’ve played together for so long, so it helps having a brotherhood like ours.”

Cody Frederick covers high school football for The Independent.