Jockey Armando Martinez watched Fabulosity run at Churchill Downs, and he liked what he saw.

The filly was just two years old at the time, but she handled the field that day.

“When I watched her run at Churchill, she ran a mile and went wire to wire and she won it pretty easy,” Martinez said.

Fabulosity was trained by Joe Sharp at the time, but Armando and his wife/trainer Kelli Martinez liked her all along. Sharp had claimed her for $30,000 in October.

Armando said Kelli wanted to claim her that day when Sharp got her.

“She’s just a baby,” Armando said. “I think the older she gets, she’s going to be better.”

Fabulosity gets a chance to show what she can do in Nebraska when she runs in the $15,000 Pepsi Stakes, a six-furlong race for 3-year-old fillies, Saturday at Fonner Park.

Fabulosity, a Kentucky-bred daughter of Exaggerator and Tiza Smarty, has eight starts for her career with one win and two seconds. Her official win came in that mile maiden claiming race Nov. 6 at Churchill Downs.

Fabulosity also hit the finish line first in her Fonner debut on Feb. 25, but was disqualified to second for interference.

“We got took down that one day,” Armando said. “I don’t know if it was my fault, or what, but she was in and out. I tried to keep her at the rail as best I could.

“She’s not afraid of other horses, but she gets a little claustrophobic.”

The 44th running of the Pepsi Stakes drew a six-horse field. Fabulosity is the most accomplished of the bunch, which is why she is a heavy 1-2 morning-line favorite.

But there will be some challengers for her as well.

Roberto Morales will be aboard Cajun Trinity for trainer Mark Hibdon. The Louisiana-bred daughter of Country Day and Chef Bertie, who is 4-1 on the morning line, has a win and three seconds in five career starts. She broke her maiden in a maiden special weight race March 17 at Fonner Park.

Saenger Star, ridden by Jose Medina and trained by Schuyler Condon, is 9-2 on the morning line. The Kentucky-bred daughter of Collected and Understudy has three thirds in eight career starts.

Aunt Cari, ridden by Kevin Roman and trained by Mark Lemburg, is 8-1 on the morning line. Jomama Sassy (ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Troy Bethke) at 12-1 and Grace A’lace (ridden by Chris Fackler and trained by Troy Bethke) at 15-1. Both have three starts without being in the money.

“There are some horses in there that have some gas,” Armando said. “They have some speed. If they go, we’ll have to go to plan B. But she’s training really well for this race.”

That plan B may be to hang off the leaders and go get them at the end.

“I really don’t want to go with those speed horses and not have enough at the end,” Armando said. “She’s learning. I’ve worked with her in the mornings to get behind horses. I think she’ll be OK.”

Hoofprints

— Jockey Jose Medina won two races Friday. Medina won on Jocote for trainer David C. Anderson in the first and on Shipman’s Song for trainer Marissa Black in the third.

— Jockey Nathan Haar won on Dolly Dimple for trainer Richard Bliss in the second and on Old Trafford for trainer Jason Wise in the sixth. It was the third win in four starts at Fonner this season for Old Trafford.

— Saturday’s 10-race card begins at 1:30 p.m.

Fonner Park Results

Friday

POST TIME: 3 p.m.

First Race, Purse $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs

3, Jocote, J. Medina; $6.40; $2.60; $2.60

1, Josies Score, C. Fackler; ;$4.80; $2.80

4, Judge Jennings, Z. Ziegler; ; ; $3.00

Race Time: 0:47.60

Exacta (3-1), $18.40. Trifecta (3-1-4), $42.60

Second Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

4, Dolly Dimple, N. Haar; $7.20; $3.40; $2.60

6, Flirtatious Smile, J. Medina; ;$3.40; $2.40

3, Fast Sophia, A. Martinez; ; ;$3.00

Race Time: 1:14.40

Daily Double (3-4), $16.00; Exacta (4-6), $12.80. Superfecta (4-6-3-1), $7.27. Trifecta (4-6-3), $23.80

Third Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

1, Shipman's Song, J. Medina; $6.60; $4.40; $3.80

2, Most Amusing, A. Ramos; ;$5.80; $3.80

6, Speedy Fellar, R. Morales; ; ;$2.80

Race Time: 1:13.80

Exacta (1-2), $52.00; Superfecta (1-2-6-4), $29.33. Trifecta (1-2-6), $72.30

Fourth Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

6, Virtually, D. Cardoso; $4.60; $3.20; $2.20

5, Rainbow Dash, R. Martinez; ;$4.00; $2.80

4, Retro Rita, R. Morales; ; ; $2.40

Race Time: 1:14.40

Exacta (6-5), $16.40; Superfecta (6-5-4-2), $4.70. Trifecta (6-5-4), $16.30

Fifth Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

3, Brinee, K. Roman; $5.80; $3.20; $2.60

1, Sheza Savage, J. Medina; ; $3.20; $2.80

4, Bold Legend, A. Martinez; ; ; $3.20

Race Time: 1:14.40

Exacta (3-1), $17.60; Superfecta (3-1-4-8), $14.68. Trifecta (3-1-4), $18.30

Sixth Race, Purse $7,300, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

2, Old Trafford, N. Haar; $5.40; $3.00; $2.40

8, Hot Artie, R. Morales; ; $3.40; $2.20

5, Silver Maker, J. Medina; ; ; $2.60

Late Scratches: Cats Gotta Chance, Game Day Decision, Three Ball

Race Time: 1:13.20

Daily Double (3-2), $11.40. Exacta (2-8), $20.60. Trifecta (2-8-5), $52.60. Pic 3 (6-3-2), $12.50. Pic 4 (1-6-3-2), $85.30. (4-1-6-3-2), $61.65