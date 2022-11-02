Fast start helps GICC advance

LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic’s 34th state volleyball tournament appearance started fast.

Senior Gracie Woods served the match’s first 11 points.

That was enough to help GICC’s confidence at the start, helping them advance to the Class C-1 state semifinals after defeating the Stars 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Woods, who had two ace serves during the run, said that start helped settle the nerves of the state tournament.

“That gave us a lot of confidence because we don’t usually start out that strong,” Woods said. “To do that at the state tournament just fueled us for the rest of the match.”

The lead eventually grew to 15-1 in the opening set, which was something that surprised Crusader coach Sharon Zavala, who said it was important to get off to that start.

“We don’t always match up with Kearney Catholic very well,” Zavala said. “That (start) helps get your kids believing. When you have a great start like that, it gives you confidence.”

Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner used plenty of adjectives in describing GICC’s start.

“Horrific. Surprising. Stunning. It wasn’t the start I was expecting,” Conner said. “Woods just tore us apart with her serves. It just carried over into the match. It just didn’t feel right all match.”

The Stars did cut into the deficit at 22-14 before the Crusaders were able to finish the first set.

Kearney Catholic carried that momentum into the second. Margaret Haarberg had four kills and two ace serves to help the Stars with two ace serves to give them a 17-13 lead.

But GICC responded behind the play of Woods, who had three kills and a block to help the Crusaders rally and give them a 23-21 lead. Then Lucy Ghaifan had a block and kill to give them a 2-0 lead.

Woods said the Crusaders have been involved in many sets where they had to come from behind to win this season.

“We’ve had so many games where we came from behind,” Woods said. “Our motto all year is ‘Always finish strong’ and we did that today.”

Then Ghaifan powered the Crusaders in the third set with six of her match-high 15 kills, including at match point to help them advance to the semifinals.

Zavala said she felt GICC passed better than the Stars did during the match.

“I thought our passing was better than their passing off of serve receive,” Zavala said. “We both have great hitters. We just made fewer errors.”

Woods added eight kills, while Hadlee Hasselmann chipped in five and had three ace serves. Setter Carolyn Maser dished out 29 assists, while Tristyn Hedman and Woods both led the defense with 15 digs.

The Crusaders advance to take on No. 4 and No. 2 seed Minden at 3 p.m. Friday at PBA, who swept No. 6 Douglas County West.

GICC has two previous wins over the Whippets, including a sweep in the C1-9 subdistrict final in Minden Oct. 25.

“They are a young team who are very athletic,” Zavala said. “They are a very good team. We had to come from behind in a few sets to beat them last time. We’ll have to come out and play about as well as we did the last time we played them.”

Woods said she knows what will be key if the Crusaders want to advance to the C-1 final.

“We’ll have to serve and pass well. If we do those things well, things will work itself out,” she said.