Fast start propels Sterling past Heartland Lutheran

Sterling raced to a 29-0 first-quarter advantage and coasted to a 49-14 road victory at Heartland Lutheran Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

After losing a fumble on their opening play from scrimmage, the Jets (1-0) responded by scoring touchdowns on their next six possessions to lead 43-0 with 5:02 remaining in the first half. The second half was played with a running clock.

“We had a really good fall camp and these young guys are really coming along, but it was a case of the first-game jitters,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brent Penny said. “We were playing a team that was 8-0 last year — they understand what you have to do to win and we’re still learning how to do those things.

“We could’ve executed better, but Sterling is a good team and their experience showed tonight.”

Wyatt Rathe scored on runs of 5, 5 and 23 yards as Sterling rushed 27 times for 180 yards. Andrew Harms added a 42-yard TD run, Trenton Peery scored from 32 yards out and Pedro Serrano Gordin and Ridge Bredthauer each added 6-yard TD runs.

“Andrew Harms and Wyatt Rathe are our two fastest guys on the team, so if we can get them the ball in the open field, we like our chances in a lot of our games this year,” Sterling coach Brent Heusman said. “We had some good blocking on the edge from some guys who didn’t have a lot of experience, so we were pleasantly surprised.”

The Jets outgained Heartland Lutheran 224-23 in total offense. Sterling’s defense limited the Red Hornets (0-1) to minus-26 yards total yards and zero first downs in the opening half.

“Our kids like to fly around on defense and they like contact,” Heusman said. “That was probably the thing that stood out the most was that our physicality showed up tonight.

“The last three or four years, we’ve kind of built a culture of physical play and it was good to see that our young kids came in and brought that to the table tonight, too.”

The highlight for Heartland Lutheran took place on the opening kickoff of the second half as Talor Hauser used a nifty cutback to break free and eluded a would-be tackler near the goal line to score on a 63-yard kickoff return. Hauser finished with 78 yards on four kickoff returns and also had three receptions for 18 yards and another score.

The Red Hornets mounted a nine-play, 45-yard TD drive with Hauser scoring on a 7-yard pass from Chad Rostvet with 1:12 remaining. Adin Baker, who rushed five times for 35 yards, had both PATs for Heartland Lutheran.

“Hauser and Baker played well and they’re doing a nice job of bringing the younger guys along,” Penny said. “We had a nice drive at the end and the kickoff return got a little bit of energy for us. The second half was better, but it kind of comes across as a moral victory and we’re looking for the real victories.

“On the other side of it, it would’ve been easy for our guys to roll over, but they responded. I’m proud of them for that.”

Penny said missed connections on a handful of pass plays and a few key mental mistakes hurt the Red Hornets. Two plays — a bad snap and a botched punt attempt — resulted in minus-37 rushing yards and helped give Sterling prime field position.

“Executing the little things is the difference between good teams and average teams and we missed on some big-play opportunities tonight,” Penny said. “Other times, when we did execute the plays, we didn’t finish. Still, it’s good to know that those plays are there for us — we’ve just got to execute better.”