Valentine’s Day, for me, conjures up images of chocolate, flowers, and, most importantly, snow geese.

After all, I shot my first snow goose on Valentine’s Day many years ago. It’s still one of my fondest hunting memories.

Since then, I’ve went on to bag a few more snows, although they’ve become increasingly more difficult to hunt as the years progressed.

For high-flying white geese during the spring conservation season, I prefer tight chokes and large shot. My current go-to snow goose rig is a Benelli Super Vinci with a Briley Helix Hunter long-range choke tube and a magnum charge of BBs.

Of those three elements, the Helix Hunter choke is the main ingredient. Briley Helix chokes are used by some of the top competitors in skeet and sporting clays. The Hunter chokes are an extension of that line and designed specifically for wildfowl applications.

The Helix Hunter chokes I have are threaded for the Benelli’s choke tube system, which is part of the reason I use that shotgun. Although the Super Vinci is chambered for 3.5-inch shells, if find myself frequently using 3-inch ammo instead, simply because there’s less recoil.

A 3-inch 12-gauge load with 1 1/4-ounces of steel BBs is just about perfect for pass shooting snows on their northward migration.

Last spring, however, I downsized even more and used 2 3/4-inch shells loaded with 1 1/4-ounces of BBs. Same amount of pellets, but even less recoil than a 3-inch load.

The shotgun I was using was Mossberg’s new 940 Pro Turkey which I was testing out in preparation for the upcoming spring turkey season. Despite a shorter than normal barrel, the 940 did a fine job of doubling as a snow goose gun, especially when I installed a Carlson’s long-range waterfowl choke in it.

The semi-auto’s soft-shooting gas-operating system combined with the shorter shotshell resulted in negligible felt recoil, meaning it was very comfortable to shoot.

Best of all, the Mossberg dropped a high-flying snow goose for Komet and me, making for a great day and even greater eating later on.

The spring months of February and March aren’t just about snow geese, though. The annual crane migration through Central Nebraska is also going on during that same time period.

Even if the goose hunting is slow, the crane watching is often stellar. The opportunity to watch cranes, Canada and whitefront geese, and other various duck species on their northward migration is one of my favorite things about this time of year, whether I shoot a snow goose or not.

We have all these wonderful waterfowl species to enjoy thanks to the efforts of conservation groups like Ducks Unlimited.

The Hall County chapter of Ducks Unlimited will be hosting its annual banquet this Saturday, February 18 at the Platte-Duetsche in Grand Island. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more details, contact Keaton at (402) 366-2543.

Even if you don’t attend the banquet or hunt snow geese this spring, be sure to get out and witness the migration before it’s over.

