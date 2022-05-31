Fifth inning helps Hastings Sodbusters defeat Spearfish Sasquatch

HASTINGS — One stellar inning. Sometimes, that’s all it takes to determine a baseball game.

That was the case Tuesday night at Duncan Field in Hastings.

The Hastings Sodbusters (3-1) won 12-7 in their home series opener against the Spearfish.

The game was tied at 5-all heading into the top of the fifth inning when Sodbusters’ pitcher Ryan Jacobs took the mound in place of Jake Schroeder, who started the game.

Jacobs took the game into his hands and pitched a 1-2-3 shutout inning. His batters followed it up by scoring five runs on three straight at bats in the bottom of the inning with the bases loaded. Tyson Gerdes was walked in, then Teagan Tamiya scored on a fielder’s choice. Then Aaron Harper hit a three-RBI double.

“It felt good,” Jacobs said about his first start. “I kept looking at the score and was like ‘we need a zero.’ Nothing against Schroeder as a starter. Just need a zero there, and I was able to do that and bring that momentum on throughout the game.”

The Sodbusters faced a deficit out of the gates after Spearfish’s Andrew Johnson hit a two-RBI single in the first inning to give his team an early lead. They answered back when outfielder Dallan Quigley reached home plate on a Sasquatch error.

Spearfish extended its lead at the top of the second inning to 3-1 when their shortstop hit an RBI single.

Again, there was an answer to tie the game at 3-all when Tamiya reached first on an error and an earned and unearned run scored.

In the third and fourth, it was the same story as each team tacked on one more run per inning.

It seemed no matter what the Sasquatch did, the Sodbusters were able to match it.

Hastings coach Luke Bay said that’s exactly what they want to do.

“We want to play good situation baseball,” Bay said, “We want to play clean baseball and do the little things right. I think if we do the big thing’s right, the little things are going to come and you saw it with Aaron’s (Harper) performance at the play and with Ryan pitching tonight.”

Spearfish added two more runs in the top of the sixth inning while Hastings added another two in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In the end, the 5-0 fifth inning difference was too much to overcome.

Harper led the Sodbusters’ offense by going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a triple. Jacobs threw 10 strikeouts and picked up the win.

They will see each other again Wednesday night with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m, and the Sodbusters will try to repeat their success.

“Come out with energy,” Bay said. “Expect to win. Be excellent in everything we do from a recovery stand point and weight lifting stand point. I want us to be excellent, and I think we took a step in the right direction.”